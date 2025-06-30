Latest News Editor's Choice


Warrant of arrest for Shawashi Agri boss

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 18:37hrs | Views
A warrant of arrest has been issued against Shawashi Agri Private Limited managing director, Lillian Nyamasoka, after she failed to appear in court to answer to serious fraud allegations involving over US$75,000.

The warrant was issued by Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya last week following Nyamasoka's failure to attend a scheduled court hearing. She faces two counts of fraud, both allegedly committed against Chinese nationals operating under the Zimbabwe-registered company, Xingzhongji Enterprises.

The first charge involves a US$74,322.36 transaction in which Nyamasoka is accused of duping Xingzhongji Enterprises managing director, Tang Zhonghua. The company, which had sought to purchase 12,600kg of Cutrag tobacco for export in March 2024, entered into a contractual agreement with Nyamasoka on March 11.

Following the agreement, the Chinese firm transferred the money to Shawashi Agri for procurement of the tobacco. An invoice was issued two days later. However, prosecutors allege that Nyamasoka never paid for the tobacco as claimed and instead misrepresented that she had secured the shipment through Mashonaland Tobacco Company.

When the complainant attempted to follow up on the delivery, Nyamasoka allegedly became evasive. A subsequent police investigation revealed that no payment had been made to Mashonaland Tobacco Company and that the funds had been converted to Nyamasoka's personal use. None of the funds were recovered.

In the second count, Nyamasoka is accused of defrauding Wang You, a site manager employed by the same company, of US$1,500. Wang had travelled to Zimbabwe for work and required assistance in obtaining a valid work permit. Nyamasoka allegedly promised to facilitate the permit application process and was paid accordingly.

However, similar to the first incident, Nyamasoka reportedly failed to deliver and became elusive. Investigations revealed that she made no attempt to process the permit and instead pocketed the money.

The court has noted that the alleged offences were committed in bad faith, with the accused taking advantage of foreign investors seeking to engage in legitimate business operations in Zimbabwe. The combined prejudice suffered by the complainants totals US$75,822.36, and none of the funds have been recovered to date.

Nyamasoka and her company are now wanted by authorities as the legal proceedings continue.

Source - The Herald
