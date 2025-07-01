Mzembi challenges placement on remand

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has launched a fresh legal challenge, this time contesting his continued placement on remand as he seeks to regain his freedom amid ongoing legal troubles.Mzembi briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Tuesday, where the matter was rolled over to July 9 for a ruling on the new application. His lawyer, Killian Mandiki, indicated he would submit written arguments before the State is expected to respond.The former minister's latest bid comes after a setback last month when his bail was revoked. A Harare magistrate dismissed Mzembi's application to cancel outstanding arrest warrants, ruling that he had failed to report to court on time despite being given the opportunity to do so.In his defence, Mzembi maintained that his absence was not deliberate. Through his lawyer, he explained that he was battling a serious health condition and was hospitalised for extended periods, which prevented him from returning to Zimbabwe or appearing in court.He claimed he only returned to the country once his health condition had improved. However, the court was not persuaded by the explanation, with the magistrate ruling that his illness was not so severe as to justify failing to attend court proceedings.In revoking his bail, the magistrate also noted that Mzembi had been politically active during his absence, serving as the campaign manager for exiled former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who remains in South Africa.Mzembi's legal woes stem from charges dating back to his time in office, which he has previously dismissed as politically motivated. He remains a high-profile figure from the Robert Mugabe era and has faced legal battles since the 2017 coup that ousted the late president.The court is expected to rule next week on whether Mzembi will remain on remand or secure another legal reprieve in his ongoing case.