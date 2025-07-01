Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mzembi challenges placement on remand

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2025 at 11:56hrs | Views
Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has launched a fresh legal challenge, this time contesting his continued placement on remand as he seeks to regain his freedom amid ongoing legal troubles.

Mzembi briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Tuesday, where the matter was rolled over to July 9 for a ruling on the new application. His lawyer, Killian Mandiki, indicated he would submit written arguments before the State is expected to respond.

The former minister's latest bid comes after a setback last month when his bail was revoked. A Harare magistrate dismissed Mzembi's application to cancel outstanding arrest warrants, ruling that he had failed to report to court on time despite being given the opportunity to do so.

In his defence, Mzembi maintained that his absence was not deliberate. Through his lawyer, he explained that he was battling a serious health condition and was hospitalised for extended periods, which prevented him from returning to Zimbabwe or appearing in court.

He claimed he only returned to the country once his health condition had improved. However, the court was not persuaded by the explanation, with the magistrate ruling that his illness was not so severe as to justify failing to attend court proceedings.

In revoking his bail, the magistrate also noted that Mzembi had been politically active during his absence, serving as the campaign manager for exiled former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who remains in South Africa.

Mzembi's legal woes stem from charges dating back to his time in office, which he has previously dismissed as politically motivated. He remains a high-profile figure from the Robert Mugabe era and has faced legal battles since the 2017 coup that ousted the late president.

The court is expected to rule next week on whether Mzembi will remain on remand or secure another legal reprieve in his ongoing case.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mzembi, #Court, #Remand

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

34 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2544 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 648 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 987 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 877 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 582 Views