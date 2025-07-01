Confusion as Bosso acting CEO retracts resignation

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club has confirmed that Kindman Ndlovu will continue serving as the club's Acting Chief Executive Officer after retracting his resignation, which had sparked confusion among stakeholders last week.In a statement released Tuesday morning, the club said Ndlovu - who also serves as the Executive Member for Technical and Development—has agreed to stay on in his interim capacity "until such a time the substantive CEO is engaged.""Mr. Ndlovu duly retracts his resignation letter and apologises to the Executive Member Finance, Nkani Khoza, and the club at large for any inconvenience the resignation letter caused after its unfortunate leak to the public," the statement read.Ndlovu's initial resignation, which surfaced prematurely in the media, was reportedly triggered by a breakdown in relations with Finance Executive Member Nkani Khoza. However, following successful internal engagements, the club leadership says the matter has been amicably resolved.Highlanders emphasised its commitment to professionalism, unity, and the values the club represents."The club leadership upholds the spirit of peace, tranquility, as well as respect for one another and the Highlanders brand," the statement added.The decision to retain Ndlovu comes at a crucial time for the club, which has been navigating off-field administrative tensions while remaining focused on its competitive goals for the season.