Zimparks tracks lion spotted In Chegutu

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2025 at 12:25hrs | Views
A lion has been spotted roaming along Chakari Road in Chegutu, triggering widespread alarm among residents and prompting swift action from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), which has dispatched a reaction team to track and capture the animal.

ZimParks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the sighting on Tuesday, noting that the predator's presence was verified by fresh spoor and loud nocturnal roars reported by locals.

"A reaction team is actively tracking the animal after discovering spoor and hearing roars in the area," said Mr Farawo. "We are urging members of the public to avoid bushy and isolated areas, particularly near open water sources early in the morning and at night."

The lion, believed to have strayed from a nearby game reserve or wildlife corridor, has not yet been located. Although no attacks have been officially recorded, unconfirmed reports from villagers suggest missing goats and chickens in the area, heightening concern among communities living near fields and open terrain.

"This is a dangerous situation and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves," added Farawo. "Children and livestock should be closely supervised at all times."

Authorities fear that the lion, if not captured soon, could pose a serious threat to both people and domestic animals. The sighting has reignited concerns over rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe, often attributed to shrinking natural habitats and increasing human encroachment into wildlife zones.

Mr Farawo appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and report any further sightings or unusual animal activity.

"We appeal to anyone who spots the animal or observes anything suspicious to immediately contact ZimParks officials on the ground," he said.

The reaction team remains on high alert in the Chegutu area, and updates on the operation will be shared as developments unfold.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Lion, #Cheutu, #Zimparks

