Student gets car for 8As at O'level

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
A student who achieved eight As in his 2024 O-Level examinations has received a car as a reward for his exceptional academic performance, thanks to a unique initiative by Emmanuel Fellowship Church.

Ochieson Mutero was presented with the vehicle by Pastor Daisy Fadziso Mukariri, the founder of the church, during a special ceremony honouring academic excellence.

Pastor Mukariri said the gesture is part of a broader programme aimed at inspiring hard work and academic commitment among students and teachers alike.

"We are actually rolling out a programme where we will be handing such rewards to outstanding students as a way of motivating all the students to work hard," she said.

She added that the initiative also includes recognising the contributions of dedicated educators.

"We are also rewarding outstanding teachers in recognition of their hard work and their passion to mould students into stars. The motor vehicle scheme is also for both the Primary and High School teachers," said Pastor Mukariri.

Although the programme is still in its early stages, she expressed faith that it would grow annually with divine support.

"We are not yet there but we have taken the first step and we believe that God will enable us to do so every year," she said.

Beyond academic support, the church also incorporates spiritual guidance, praying for both students and teachers.

"Apart from rewarding them, we also pray for them so as to fight evil spirits that may affect some students in their learning and also affect teachers who then fail to discharge their duties faithfully," Pastor Mukariri said.

The church-run school has also introduced a student empowerment programme through which pupils are sponsored to obtain driver's licences once they reach 16. In 2024 alone, 64 students benefitted from the initiative.

Ochieson's mother, Memory Mutero, expressed deep gratitude for the life-changing gift.

"I feel humbled by the reward and I give honour to the Almighty God," she said. "The church leader and the school are changing people's lives and my son's future looks bright."

The initiative has been widely praised as a positive step toward promoting academic excellence and uplifting communities through faith-based action.

Source - H-Metro
More on: #Car, #School, #Pass

