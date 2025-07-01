Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to lead wetlands dialogue at COP15

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to lead key discussions on wetlands preservation when Zimbabwe hosts the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands from July 23 to July 31 in Victoria Falls.

The high-level international environmental gathering will bring together an estimated 1,500 delegates from over 170 countries, making Zimbabwe only the second African country to host the prestigious conference, which focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of wetland ecosystems globally.

With wetlands under increasing threat worldwide, COP15 is expected to serve as a pivotal platform for accelerating global efforts to protect and restore these vital ecosystems. The theme of the conference centres on transforming policy commitments into tangible action to reverse wetland degradation and promote ecological resilience.

"We are excited as the conference draws near. We have seen an overwhelming registration process with over 1,500 delegates accredited as of today," said Joyce Chapungu, Deputy Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

"This conference not only puts Zimbabwe on the map but Africa as a whole. All logistics are in place, and we are now polishing up a few final details around accommodation and transport."

According to the Ministry, the COP15 conference is not just a formal gathering but a "global milestone" that offers a critical opportunity to tackle the rapid and widespread loss of wetlands. These ecosystems are essential for biodiversity, water purification, flood control, food security, and carbon sequestration.

"This moment is more than a meeting - it is a chance to turn promises into policies, and ambitions into action," Chapungu added.

"The scale of wetland loss is a global concern, one we can no longer afford to ignore. As wetlands disappear, the impacts are far-reaching. The upcoming conference will spotlight these urgent challenges, while also offering solutions to reverse the decline."

Wetlands are increasingly recognised as nature-based solutions to the worsening effects of climate change. Their conservation is now seen as critical to building climate and economic resilience, as well as supporting sustainable livelihoods, agriculture, and tourism development.

Zimbabwe has made key strides in protecting its wetlands under the Second Republic. In 2020, President Mnangagwa's administration launched the National Wetlands Policy, which aims to safeguard wetlands and ensure their sustainable use in line with international obligations and local development goals.

As Victoria Falls prepares to welcome the global conservation community, the COP15 conference is expected to elevate Zimbabwe's environmental diplomacy and reinforce Africa's commitment to sustainable ecosystem management in the face of global environmental crises.

Source - ZBC

