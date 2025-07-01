Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, MSU unveils scholarship programme

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe and Midlands State University (MSU) have formalised a landmark partnership through the launch of an undergraduate scholarship programme aimed at increasing access to higher education for disadvantaged Zimbabwean students.The programme, valued at US$52,000, was officially announced at a signing ceremony held on the MSU campus in Gweru. It will support five undergraduate students starting in August 2025 and continuing until the completion of their studies in 2029. Each scholarship will cover full tuition fees for the duration of the student's approved academic programme.In addition to tuition, each beneficiary will receive a personal laptop, which will become their property, to support their digital learning journey.Applications for the scholarship will be publicly advertised through the national press, with eligibility limited to underprivileged Zimbabwean nationals, either by birth or residency. To promote gender equity, the scholarships will be awarded to three female and two male students who meet MSU's enrolment and selection criteria.Speaking at the signing event, Dr Gift Manyatera, MSU Pro Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Campus Development, described the launch as a major milestone for the university."As a stakeholder-driven institution, we are proud to partner with Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe in bringing this vision to life. This scholarship programme is a powerful gesture - especially during our 25th anniversary celebrations. It's a befitting initiative that speaks directly to our mission of serving and uplifting disadvantaged students. We look forward to a transparent and fruitful collaboration," Dr Manyatera said.Tariro Memo, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, spoke on behalf of the bank's executive, reinforcing the institution's broader commitment to driving inclusive national progress through education."This partnership is more than just a scholarship - it's a strategic investment in Zimbabwe's future. Education has the power to unlock potential and build resilient communities. When we support our youth, we drive long-term growth," Memo said.She also highlighted Stanbic Bank's ongoing investment in education through its existing partnership with Africa University, where several students are currently on full scholarships."We have been active in the educational space and have witnessed first-hand the transformative impact of this initiative. We are proud to extend this opportunity to students at MSU through a model we know delivers real results," she added.The scholarship programme will be overseen by a management committee to ensure transparency, fairness, and alignment with the values of both institutions.This initiative forms part of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe's corporate social investment (CSI) strategy, which focuses on health, education, the environment, and sanitation. It aligns with the bank's core purpose: "Zimbabwe is our home. We drive her growth."The agreement takes effect on 3 July 2025, marking the official start of what both parties anticipate will be a long-term and impactful partnership.