Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, MSU unveils scholarship programme

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe and Midlands State University (MSU) have formalised a landmark partnership through the launch of an undergraduate scholarship programme aimed at increasing access to higher education for disadvantaged Zimbabwean students.

The programme, valued at US$52,000, was officially announced at a signing ceremony held on the MSU campus in Gweru. It will support five undergraduate students starting in August 2025 and continuing until the completion of their studies in 2029. Each scholarship will cover full tuition fees for the duration of the student's approved academic programme.

In addition to tuition, each beneficiary will receive a personal laptop, which will become their property, to support their digital learning journey.

Applications for the scholarship will be publicly advertised through the national press, with eligibility limited to underprivileged Zimbabwean nationals, either by birth or residency. To promote gender equity, the scholarships will be awarded to three female and two male students who meet MSU's enrolment and selection criteria.

Speaking at the signing event, Dr Gift Manyatera, MSU Pro Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Campus Development, described the launch as a major milestone for the university.

"As a stakeholder-driven institution, we are proud to partner with Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe in bringing this vision to life. This scholarship programme is a powerful gesture - especially during our 25th anniversary celebrations. It's a befitting initiative that speaks directly to our mission of serving and uplifting disadvantaged students. We look forward to a transparent and fruitful collaboration," Dr Manyatera said.

Tariro Memo, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, spoke on behalf of the bank's executive, reinforcing the institution's broader commitment to driving inclusive national progress through education.

"This partnership is more than just a scholarship - it's a strategic investment in Zimbabwe's future. Education has the power to unlock potential and build resilient communities. When we support our youth, we drive long-term growth," Memo said.

She also highlighted Stanbic Bank's ongoing investment in education through its existing partnership with Africa University, where several students are currently on full scholarships.

"We have been active in the educational space and have witnessed first-hand the transformative impact of this initiative. We are proud to extend this opportunity to students at MSU through a model we know delivers real results," she added.

The scholarship programme will be overseen by a management committee to ensure transparency, fairness, and alignment with the values of both institutions.

This initiative forms part of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe's corporate social investment (CSI) strategy, which focuses on health, education, the environment, and sanitation. It aligns with the bank's core purpose: "Zimbabwe is our home. We drive her growth."

The agreement takes effect on 3 July 2025, marking the official start of what both parties anticipate will be a long-term and impactful partnership.

Source - Business Times

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

35 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2544 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 648 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 988 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 877 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1369 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views