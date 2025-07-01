Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a move widely condemned as a blatant act of executive interference in the judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), under the coordination of its secretary Walter Chikwana, has convened an unprecedented "induction workshop" for judges-presided over by ruling party ideologues and state security officials.Scheduled for July 4 and 5 at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, the workshop is officially labelled as training on "Integrated Results-Based Management" (IRBM). However, concerns are mounting that the session represents a direct attempt by the executive branch to tighten its grip on the judiciary, further eroding the separation of powers in Zimbabwe's already compromised governance framework.According to a circular dated June 26, 2025, addressed to the heads of courts and copied to Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Chikwana directed full attendance by all judges. The memo stated that the training marks the first step in "integrating the Judicial Service Commission into the government-wide performance management system" - a move legal experts say dangerously undermines judicial independence.Among the keynote speakers are Chief Justice Malaba himself, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, Public Service Commission Chair Vincent Hungwe, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, CIO Director-General Fulton Mangwanya, and Ishmael Mada, the principal of Zanu-PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology - a ruling party institution known for propagating authoritarian political doctrine.Critics say the workshop dangerously blurs the lines between the judiciary and the executive, further deepening the politicisation of key state institutions. Legal observers point out that the judiciary - a critical arm of state designed to operate independently of the executive and legislature - is now being openly subjected to political indoctrination."This is nothing short of a constitutional travesty," said a legal expert who declined to be named for fear of reprisal. "Having judges attend a workshop run by the ruling party's ideological school and the Central Intelligence Organisation undermines every principle of an independent judiciary. It is designed to intimidate, co-opt, and ultimately control the bench."This comes against a backdrop of mounting concern over Zanu-PF's long-running efforts to capture and subordinate state institutions to maintain its political dominance. Observers say the workshop mirrors the recent controversial training sessions held last year at the Chitepo School of Ideology for all mayors, councillors, and local authority staff, where ruling party ideology was infused into state operations.Zanu-PF's ideology, rooted in authoritarian nationalism and centralised control, has been widely blamed for Zimbabwe's democratic backsliding and persistent economic decline. The party's Chitepo School has played a central role in indoctrinating officials, spreading ruling party doctrine under the guise of national development or performance management.The judiciary's participation in this programme raises fears that the courts may become instruments for legitimising government excesses, rather than acting as neutral arbiters of justice."Judicial independence is the bedrock of constitutional democracy," said another constitutional analyst. "When judges are trained by the same party officials and intelligence services that dominate the executive, impartiality is compromised. Zimbabwe is now teetering toward authoritarian consolidation under the guise of bureaucratic reform."Critics warn that such direct influence may ultimately erode public trust in the courts, undermine fair trial rights, and result in a judiciary beholden to the executive. It also opens the door to executive pressure on court decisions, judge appointments, and limitations on judicial review.As the executive arm continues to expand its influence over key state institutions, the need for robust safeguards around judicial independence has become urgent. Legal watchdogs and civil society groups are now calling for immediate transparency and oversight mechanisms to halt what they describe as a dangerous slide into executive authoritarianism.Whether Zimbabwe's courts can uphold the rule of law amid such unprecedented political pressure remains to be seen. But for now, the convening of this workshop has laid bare the fragility of constitutional democracy in Zimbabwe - and the ever-looming threat of executive overreach.