Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
24 hrs ago
Former Zanu-PF politburo member, cabinet minister, and MP Professor Jonathan Moyo has issued a cautionary statement on the limitations of wealth in politics, saying money may be influential, but it cannot purchase either love or power.
Taking to social media over the weekend, the outspoken political scientist wrote:

"#Politics101
Despite money's alluring influence, or rather in spite of it, there are two important human aspirations with profoundly intrinsic and dynamic qualities that money cannot buy: LOVE and POWER! #UkufundaAkupheli #KudzidzaHakuperi."

Moyo's post comes at a time of intense speculation and growing internal tensions within Zanu-PF, amid reports that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is positioning himself for higher political office, possibly as a successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

While Tagwirei has not publicly declared his ambitions, insiders say his expanding political influence, powered by deep financial resources, is causing unease within the party's top ranks. Moyo's message is widely interpreted as a subtle but direct rebuke of Tagwirei's perceived attempt to leverage his wealth to climb the Zanu-PF hierarchy.

The remarks also echo recent warnings by senior Zanu-PF figures about the increasing role of money in internal party politics. Speaking at a recent event, Women Affairs Minister and Zanu-PF Politburo member Monica Mutsvangwa made pointed comments about individuals within the ruling party attempting to "buy power and influence."

"There are some among us who believe they can buy their way to leadership using money," Mutsvangwa said. "But history has shown us that even Ian Smith, with all the machinery and state power, was defeated. They, too, will be defeated."

Tagwirei, often described as a close ally of President Mnangagwa and one of Zimbabwe's wealthiest businessmen, has faced growing scrutiny over his involvement in key sectors of the economy, including energy, mining and agriculture. His increasing prominence in political discussions has fuelled speculation about a larger role he may be eyeing in national governance.

However, Moyo's intervention appears to serve as both a political commentary and a philosophical warning — asserting that leadership and legitimacy cannot be bought, no matter how deep one's pockets may be.

Known for his sharp political wit and insider knowledge of Zanu-PF dynamics, Moyo has become a prolific online commentator since leaving the country after the 2017 military coup that ousted former president Robert Mugabe. His statements often provoke strong reactions from both critics and supporters within Zimbabwe's political establishment.

As succession debates intensify and the role of business moguls in party politics becomes more visible, Moyo's post has added fuel to an already simmering intra-party debate — one that pits ideology, grassroots mobilisation, and party loyalty against the rising influence of wealth in political ascendance.

