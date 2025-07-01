Latest News Editor's Choice


Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
THE ZIMBABWE Cabinet has approved Maphisa Open Space in Matobo District, Matebeleland South Province, as the official venue for the 46th Independence Day and Children's Party Celebrations in 2026.

The decision, announced following a recent Cabinet meeting, is being hailed as a strategic move that not only honours the area's deep historical significance but is also expected to unlock major infrastructure development in the region.

Maphisa, known for its pivotal role in the liberation struggle, will serve as the symbolic and physical heart of next year's national festivities. Authorities say the celebrations will serve as a springboard for regional transformation.

"The selection of Maphisa is deliberate and meaningful. It is a tribute to our rich history and an opportunity to enhance local development," a government spokesperson said.

Among the key infrastructure developments set to accompany the event is the rehabilitation of critical road networks. Notably, the Gwanda-Maphisa and Bulawayo-Maphisa roads are earmarked for urgent upgrades. In a broader regional connectivity push, the Bulawayo–Maphisa road will be extended to Mpoengs, a strategic border point with Botswana.

"The road expansion and rehabilitation works will not only support logistics for the national celebrations but also boost cross-border trade, improve mobility, and foster economic activity across Matebeleland South," the spokesperson added.

Government officials believe that hosting the celebrations in Maphisa will further promote national unity, especially through inclusive development and symbolic recognition of historically marginalised communities.

The Children's Party, which traditionally precedes the Independence Day event, will also be held in Maphisa. It will bring together children from all ten provinces, celebrating Zimbabwe's future and diversity under the banner of unity, peace, and development.

Local leaders in Matobo have welcomed the move, describing it as a "long-overdue honour" and a "turning point for development" in the area.

Preparations for the 46th Independence Celebrations are expected to begin in earnest, with various ministries, local authorities, and community stakeholders mobilising to ensure the success of the landmark event.

Source - online

