Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man tries to sell human flesh in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
In a disturbing and gruesome incident that has shocked the capital, a 19-year-old Harare man was arrested after he allegedly picked up a human foetus from a bin in the city centre and tried to sell it to an unsuspecting buyer, falsely claiming it was beef.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Stelly Marecha, who is now facing charges of violating a corpse.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi detailed the chilling events that unfolded on July 4, 2025, in the heart of Harare's central business district.

"The suspect allegedly picked a human foetus, which was wrapped in a black plastic bag in a bin at the corner of Mbuya Nehanda and Albion Streets, Harare CBD," said Nyathi.

"He attempted to sell the remains to a 27-year-old man, claiming that it was beef."

The alarmed would-be customer quickly realised something was amiss and alerted authorities, leading to Marecha's arrest. Police did not disclose how the foetus was discovered to be human before the transaction was completed.

The motive behind Marecha's shocking act remains unclear, but authorities say investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for dumping the foetus.

"We urge anyone with information on who may have disposed of the foetus to come forward and assist in the investigations," added Nyathi.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and horror, with civic groups calling for improved surveillance and waste management in urban areas to prevent similar occurrences.

Marecha remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Flesh, #Human, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

28 mins ago | 42 Views

Scottland FC dominate mid-season transfer race

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe activists under scrutiny over Mnangagwa wife's UK visit?

34 mins ago | 29 Views

Gono accused of extortion, fabrication

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Blitz-krieg them all! A call for action against illegal urban operations

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Councilors in near fist fight over international trips

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Mafume defends Harare's water quality

38 mins ago | 6 Views

Egodini Mall project tarnishes BCC

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Scottland hikes gate charges for Caps clash

42 mins ago | 2 Views

CEO acquitted of criminal abuse of duty

42 mins ago | 6 Views

Sangoma has a message for Mnangagwa

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Elephant kills British and New Zealand tourists in Zambia

50 mins ago | 20 Views

'Tagwirei lacks Zanu-PF grassroots support,' says activist

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Man jailed for possession of live ammunition

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Armed robbery charges dropped

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

No one is above criticism - not even the President

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Pakistani millers wreck havoc

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Let us restore our identity

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man bashed for trying to fall in love with a Sangoma

13 hrs ago | 672 Views

US Congress proposes sanctions against South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

17 hrs ago | 370 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

17 hrs ago | 504 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man rapes his older sister

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

19 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

19 hrs ago | 825 Views

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

19 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Mnangagwa publicly denounces 'zviganandas'

19 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

20 hrs ago | 478 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

21 hrs ago | 150 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

22 hrs ago | 262 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

22 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

22 hrs ago | 521 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

22 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

22 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 50 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

23 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

04 Jul 2025 at 11:04hrs | 491 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

04 Jul 2025 at 10:57hrs | 502 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

04 Jul 2025 at 10:49hrs | 235 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

04 Jul 2025 at 10:48hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

04 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 122 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

04 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1036 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

04 Jul 2025 at 07:52hrs | 946 Views