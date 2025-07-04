Man tries to sell human flesh in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a disturbing and gruesome incident that has shocked the capital, a 19-year-old Harare man was arrested after he allegedly picked up a human foetus from a bin in the city centre and tried to sell it to an unsuspecting buyer, falsely claiming it was beef.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Stelly Marecha, who is now facing charges of violating a corpse.In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi detailed the chilling events that unfolded on July 4, 2025, in the heart of Harare's central business district."The suspect allegedly picked a human foetus, which was wrapped in a black plastic bag in a bin at the corner of Mbuya Nehanda and Albion Streets, Harare CBD," said Nyathi."He attempted to sell the remains to a 27-year-old man, claiming that it was beef."The alarmed would-be customer quickly realised something was amiss and alerted authorities, leading to Marecha's arrest. Police did not disclose how the foetus was discovered to be human before the transaction was completed.The motive behind Marecha's shocking act remains unclear, but authorities say investigations are ongoing.Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for dumping the foetus."We urge anyone with information on who may have disposed of the foetus to come forward and assist in the investigations," added Nyathi.The incident has sparked widespread outrage and horror, with civic groups calling for improved surveillance and waste management in urban areas to prevent similar occurrences.Marecha remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.