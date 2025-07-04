Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe activists under scrutiny over Mnangagwa wife's UK visit?

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
There are unconfirmed reports that the Government of Zimbabwe has ramped up its surveillance and crackdown on diaspora-based citizens accused of engaging in activities perceived to undermine the country's sovereignty and international image.

This move follows the sudden cancellation of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's planned appearance at the prestigious FLAIR Women's Summit in London, amid what officials have described as "serious security threats" posed by planned protests and petitions spearheaded by Zimbabwean activists in the United Kingdom.

Sources within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed that the First Lady's itinerary had included high-profile engagements, including a VIP reception at Harrods and closed-door investment meetings. However, the trip was reportedly aborted at the last minute due to growing diplomatic pressure and fear of public embarrassment stemming from mobilised opposition by diaspora-based pressure groups.

"She was expected to engage with international business leaders and investors, but due to serious security threats, the trip had to be called off," said an official within the ministry.

Following the diplomatic setback, the First Lady is said to have redirected her efforts to the Middle East, where she held what the ministry described as "fruitful engagements" with Arab leaders and Indian business representatives in a bid to maintain momentum on Zimbabwe's international engagement efforts.

In response to the incident, the Zimbabwean government has reportedly invoked the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act of 2023, commonly referred to as the "Patriotic Act." The controversial legislation criminalises actions perceived as injurious to national sovereignty, including collaborating with foreign governments, media, or NGOs in ways deemed damaging to Zimbabwe's interests.

Security officials revealed that the government has compiled an expanded watchlist of Zimbabweans in the diaspora suspected of organising anti-government demonstrations, lobbying foreign governments, or disseminating content critical of the state.

The list reportedly includes Zimbabweans based in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Ireland, China, and Australia, among others.

"The government has reason to believe that certain individuals in the diaspora are actively working to destabilise Zimbabwe's diplomatic re-engagement efforts through misinformation, petitions, and protest campaigns," a senior security source said.

Critics, however, argue that the government's move is a suppression of dissent and a violation of the constitutional rights of citizens abroad. Human rights organisations have raised concern that the "Patriotic Act" is being used to intimidate Zimbabweans who voice legitimate concerns about governance and human rights violations.

The government maintains that while it respects the right to freedom of expression, actions that are seen as attempts to tarnish Zimbabwe's image or sabotage diplomatic engagements will be met with full legal consequences.

As tensions simmer, the diplomatic fallout from the First Lady's cancelled UK visit may mark a new phase in the state's efforts to control its international narrative — particularly as the country heads toward a sensitive period of re-engagement with global institutions and investors.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

28 mins ago | 42 Views

Scottland FC dominate mid-season transfer race

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Man tries to sell human flesh in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Gono accused of extortion, fabrication

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Blitz-krieg them all! A call for action against illegal urban operations

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Councilors in near fist fight over international trips

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Mafume defends Harare's water quality

38 mins ago | 6 Views

Egodini Mall project tarnishes BCC

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Scottland hikes gate charges for Caps clash

42 mins ago | 2 Views

CEO acquitted of criminal abuse of duty

42 mins ago | 6 Views

Sangoma has a message for Mnangagwa

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Elephant kills British and New Zealand tourists in Zambia

50 mins ago | 20 Views

'Tagwirei lacks Zanu-PF grassroots support,' says activist

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Man jailed for possession of live ammunition

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Armed robbery charges dropped

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

No one is above criticism - not even the President

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Pakistani millers wreck havoc

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Let us restore our identity

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man bashed for trying to fall in love with a Sangoma

13 hrs ago | 672 Views

US Congress proposes sanctions against South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

17 hrs ago | 370 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

17 hrs ago | 504 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man rapes his older sister

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

19 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

19 hrs ago | 825 Views

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

19 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Mnangagwa publicly denounces 'zviganandas'

19 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

20 hrs ago | 478 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

21 hrs ago | 150 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

22 hrs ago | 262 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

22 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

22 hrs ago | 521 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

22 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

22 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 50 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

23 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

04 Jul 2025 at 11:04hrs | 491 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

04 Jul 2025 at 10:57hrs | 502 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

04 Jul 2025 at 10:49hrs | 235 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

04 Jul 2025 at 10:48hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

04 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 122 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

04 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1036 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

04 Jul 2025 at 07:52hrs | 946 Views