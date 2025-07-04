Scottland FC dominate mid-season transfer race

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
The mid-season transfer window has burst into life with big-spending Premier Soccer League debutants Scottland FC leading the race for marquee signings, headlined by the capture of former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United striker, Terrence Dzvukamanja.

The acquisition of the Zimbabwe international has sent shockwaves across the domestic football scene, with many interpreting it as a bold statement of intent from the ambitious newcomers, who are determined to cement their top-flight status and push for a top-four finish.

Scottland FC Secretary General, Fortune Bgwoni, confirmed the high-profile signing and hinted at more reinforcements on the way.

"More news is on the way. Dzvukamanja is just the beginning of more signings. We want to post a statement of intent," Bgwoni told the press.

The club's aggressive approach in the transfer market comes amid growing speculation around the future of Head Coach Tonderai Ndiraya, but Bgwoni moved swiftly to pour cold water on those rumours.

"As Scottland, we had a top-four target, so that thing of saying Ndiraya is not safe is just hearsay. We are happy with his performance," he said.

Sources close to the club suggest that midfielder Tichaona Chipunza could be released, while several fringe players may be sent out on loan to make way for the incoming talent. Defender Mabviravira is believed to be involved in the squad reshuffle decisions.

Meanwhile, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has announced its intention to conclude the 2025 season by November 23, to allow time for national team preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December.

Acting PSL chief executive officer, Rodwell Thabe, said the revised calendar is part of efforts to improve the league's professionalism and alignment with continental football demands.

"We have rolled out a complete second-half programme. The whole idea is to emulate other well-run leagues and give our stakeholders the whole calendar for planning purposes," Thabe said.

"We intend to finish the league by November 23, so that we allow for enough time to support our Warriors in Morocco."

With Scottland FC making waves on and off the pitch and the PSL streamlining its operations for international alignment, Zimbabwean football appears poised for a dramatic second half of the season.

Source - ZBC

