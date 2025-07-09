Zacc raises red flag over corruption in shipping and forwarding sector

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has raised alarm over a growing number of corruption cases linked to the shipping and forwarding of goods, warning that such practices are costing the country much-needed revenue.Speaking at the 19th Annual Conference of the Shipping and Forwarding Agency Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) held in Bulawayo, ZACC chairperson Michael Reza expressed concern over the involvement of some SFAAZ members in smuggling and customs fraud.Reza revealed that certain players in the sector are being implicated in illegal activities, including collusion with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials and the falsification of shipment documentation to evade taxes."SFAAZ handles approximately 95 percent of the country's exports and imports, yet some of its members are said to be conniving with ZIMRA officials during the process of clearing goods," said Reza. "Some members are said to be falsifying goods being cleared so that they evade paying tax."The ZACC chairperson warned that such acts undermine the integrity of the country's trade systems and deprive the Treasury of critical revenue that could be used for national development.He urged all SFAAZ members to conduct their business with integrity and in compliance with national laws, stressing that those found violating the law would face the full consequences."We call on all stakeholders in the shipping and forwarding industry to uphold transparency and accountability. The law will take its course to protect national interests," Reza said.ZACC's remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe continues to fight entrenched corruption in various sectors, including customs, procurement, and mining. The commission has pledged to strengthen its oversight and investigation mechanisms in collaboration with other state institutions.