Ebenezer Academy principal up for raping student

by Staff reporter

THE principal of Ebenezer Academy in Harare's Budiriro suburb, Kudakwashe Mawone, has appeared in court on allegations of raping a 16-year-old student.Mawone appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi on Wednesday, who remanded him in custody to today for trial continuation.The State, led by Mr Bleased Songozo, told the court that on June 13, Mawone and the complainant left for Mufakose High School for sports.It is alleged that when they arrived, Mawone left the complainant in his car until all the sporting activities were over.After the sporting activities, Mawone allegedly took the complainant to their school and parked in front of the reception.The court heard that Mawone left the driver's seat and proceeded to the back, where the complainant was and started removing her clothes.It is alleged that the complainant tried to stop Mawone, but he overpowered her. The court heard that Mawone started raping the complainant, who then screamed for help.A security guard, who was on duty, rushed to the scene to investigate, prompting Mawone to disembark from the car, and they started having a conversation.After that, Mawone drove the complainant to her house. The matter came to light when Mawone called the complainant, who then mistakenly added her brother's number, and he heard their conversation.It is alleged that the complainant later narrated the incident to her pastor, leading to Mawone's arrest.