Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ebenezer Academy principal up for raping student

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
THE principal of Ebenezer Academy in Harare's Budiriro suburb, Kudakwashe Mawone, has appeared in court on allegations of raping a 16-year-old student.

Mawone appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi on Wednesday, who remanded him in custody to today for trial continuation.

The State, led by Mr Bleased Songozo, told the court that on June 13, Mawone and the complainant left for Mufakose High School for sports.

It is alleged that when they arrived, Mawone left the complainant in his car until all the sporting activities were over.

After the sporting activities, Mawone allegedly took the complainant to their school and parked in front of the reception.

The court heard that Mawone left the driver's seat and proceeded to the back, where the complainant was and started removing her clothes.

It is alleged that the complainant tried to stop Mawone, but he overpowered her. The court heard that Mawone started raping the complainant, who then screamed for help.

A security guard, who was on duty, rushed to the scene to investigate, prompting Mawone to disembark from the car, and they started having a conversation.

After that, Mawone drove the complainant to her house. The matter came to light when Mawone called the complainant, who then mistakenly added her brother's number, and he heard their conversation.

It is alleged that the complainant later narrated the incident to her pastor, leading to Mawone's arrest.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Academy, #Rape, #Student

Comments


Must Read

Simbisa Brands boss wins protection order against subordinate

51 mins ago | 56 Views

Zacc raises red flag over corruption in shipping and forwarding sector

53 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa's 'new' movement will flop, says Ruhanya

54 mins ago | 39 Views

Bosso hopeful over Chihweta

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa dishes US$100,000 to Sables

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Old Mutual high school quiz finals kick off

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa calls for 'new breed of heroes'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mahere wins US$100,000 in damages against 'Baba Jukwa' by default

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

ZRP warns against bogus anti-corruption organisations

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

WATCH: Zhakata returns with powerful song 'Inguva'

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices Effective 9 July 2025

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

Girl (12) dies in a scotchcart accident

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Abusive ex-hubby jailed

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Gauteng-Limpopo bullet train takes another giant step

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwean man who controlled the development of Microsoft Windows

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

When it rains for Professor Welshman Ncube, it pours

7 hrs ago | 766 Views

Trabablas Interchange cost US$114.3 million, not US$88m

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

Battle over Zanu-PF co-option process

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

BCC starts 2025 budget review consultations

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

X-rated confession: What were Mai Jeremaya and DJ Ollah 7 thinking?

10 hrs ago | 830 Views

Crackdown on cigarettes smuggling continues between SA and Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

Students union in fresh row over suspensions at UZ

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

10 hrs ago | 127 Views

Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

10 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwe now 5th largest economy in Sadc

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zida warns US$43,12m at stake in haulage, logistics industry

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chinhoyi Municipality in by-election dilemma

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Tenant bashes landlady

21 hrs ago | 944 Views

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

09 Jul 2025 at 19:15hrs | 991 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

09 Jul 2025 at 18:07hrs | 1130 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

09 Jul 2025 at 18:06hrs | 802 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

09 Jul 2025 at 18:05hrs | 753 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

09 Jul 2025 at 18:04hrs | 432 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

09 Jul 2025 at 18:03hrs | 678 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

09 Jul 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1315 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

09 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 851 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

09 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 1297 Views