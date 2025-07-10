Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso eye goals as they host Green Fuel at BF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders are hoping to break their recent goal drought and return to winning ways when they host Green Fuel in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

Still licking wounds from a string of poor performances that saw the dismissal of head coach Kelvin Kaindu, Bosso are eager to find the back of the net — something that has eluded them in their last three matches. Since Kaindu's sacking, interim coach Try Ncube has yet to inspire a turnaround, with a 1-0 home defeat to MWOS FC followed by a goalless draw away to relegation-threatened Kwekwe United.

Kaindu was relieved of his duties after a disappointing run that included just one win against Manica Diamonds, defeats to Herentals, Simba Bhora, and ZPC Kariba, and draws against FC Platinum and Dynamos. His exit was sealed following a goalless draw with Chicken Inn at Barbourfields.

Ncube, who stepped in amid high expectations, acknowledged this week that scoring has been a major challenge for the squad. However, he remains optimistic that Sunday will bring a change of fortunes.

"The mood in the camp is good, very positive," Ncube said. "Players are really putting in a shift in training. Everyone wants to be considered for selection. We have failed to score in the past three games, but we are working hard to rectify that. We are hoping that come Sunday, we are going to score because we are really working a lot with the forwards and midfielders going forward."

Currently sitting ninth on the league table with 24 points, Highlanders are desperate to revive their season and push into the top half. Their opponents, Green Fuel, are also going through a transitional period. The Chisumbanje-based outfit recently reappointed Rodwell Dhlakama and elevated Taurayi Mangwiro, who had earlier been dismissed after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Triangle United.

Dhlakama is yet to secure a win since his return, settling for a goalless draw with CAPS United and suffering a 2-0 loss at home to Ngezi Platinum Stars. Both sides will be under pressure to produce results, making Sunday's clash at Emagumeni a high-stakes encounter.

With the Bosso faithful expected to fill the stands at Barbourfields, the hosts will be hoping home advantage finally translates into goals — and, crucially, three points.

