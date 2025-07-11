Latest News Editor's Choice


Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago
There is growing outrage among Zimbabwean vehicle owners following the introduction of a new, cumbersome vehicle licence exemption policy by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara).

Under the revised regulations, motorists seeking to exempt their vehicles from licence fees are now required to submit an exhaustive list of documents, including a garage report, garage tax clearance, police report, Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) RT16 form, photographs of the vehicle, and a sworn affidavit, among others.

To make matters worse, these documents must be resubmitted at the end of each exemption period, despite global trends moving towards streamlined, digital documentation systems.

Previously, motorists only needed to fill out a simple exemption form and provide proof of ownership.

Now, many vehicle owners are describing the new requirements as unnecessarily bureaucratic, burdensome, and punitive.

Former Senator Matson Hlalo, who also chairs the Sesikhulile Senior Citizens group, criticised the policy, branding it "cruel and extortionist."

"There is no justification for requiring a garage or police report from an elderly person whose health no longer permits them to drive," Hlalo said.

"It is a fact that pensioners in this country are getting very little pension, which cannot even sustain the luxury of owning a vehicle."

Another pensioner, David Shoko, warned that the policy could fuel corruption.

"People will be forced to bribe for fake garage reports or tax clearances just to meet these new demands," he said.

"Not everyone can afford a formal garage. Many of us rely on informal mechanics or park the car at home until we can fix it."

Motorists have also questioned the need for multiple reports, arguing that any single document -  such as a garage or police report -  should suffice.

Monica Sibindi, a teacher and single mother, said Zinara's policy was punishing already struggling citizens.

"If I park my car at home because of a breakdown, why should I be forced to pay for multiple reports and tax clearances? That's absurd," Sibindi said.

"We are not criminals. We are just struggling to survive."

Another motorist, Lovemore Masendu, echoed these frustrations.

"We already have police roadblocks, private parking operators, and Zinara officers enforcing road rules," he said.

"So why introduce another layer of red tape for people who are not even driving their cars?"

Critics argue that Zinara's latest move appears more focused on revenue generation than on sound public policy.

However, Zinara defended the revised exemption process, citing the need to curb abuse of the system.

According to Zinara, the legal framework for exemptions is based on the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14, Section 24(3)), which requires applicants to complete a prescribed form and provide supporting documents.

"In recent years, we observed instances where individuals misused the exemption system by falsely declaring their vehicles as off-road while continuing to operate them," Zinara said in a statement.

"To address this abuse, Zinara introduced additional verification measures such as requiring a garage report for vehicles claimed to be mechanically unfit. These steps help maintain fairness and compliance across the system."

While acknowledging public frustration, Zinara insisted that genuine cases involving health challenges, financial hardship, or extenuating circumstances would receive careful, case-by-case consideration.

"We remain committed to balancing regulatory integrity with empathy for motorists' unique situations," Zinara said.

With Zimbabweans grappling with persistent economic hardship, calls are growing louder for Zinara to return to a simpler, fairer, and more transparent exemption process.

Source - The Standard
