Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

A recent parliamentary investigation into youth empowerment, development, vocational training, and the state of drug and substance abuse treatment in Zimbabwe has exposed a severe shortage of rehabilitation facilities in Matabeleland North and South provinces, leaving many young people without adequate avenues for recovery.The findings revealed that Gwanda and St Luke's hospitals are currently unable to accommodate individuals needing rehabilitation for substance and drug abuse, forcing psychiatric patients to be referred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo."Gwanda and St Luke's hospitals lack the capacity to accommodate individuals requiring substance and drug abuse rehabilitation. Consequently, psychiatric patients are referred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital," reads part of the report.The investigation further noted that all hospitals visited were overwhelmed by admissions, with infrastructure and facilities falling short of demand.Ngomahuru Hospital in Masvingo, identified as Zimbabwe's second-largest psychiatric facility after Ingutsheni, was described as dilapidated and marginalised but with significant potential for future rehabilitation services due to its extensive land holdings.The report painted a grim picture of current rehabilitation efforts, revealing that some patients remain permanently admitted after being abandoned by families, particularly at Ngomahuru and Ingutsheni, placing additional strain on already stretched resources.As of June 24 last year, Ingutsheni Central Hospital, with a capacity of 708 beds, was housing 565 patients. However, the investigation found that many patients are discharged after only four to eight weeks of inadequate treatment, only to return to communities without proper support systems.Compounding the problem is a shortage of critical medications needed to manage patients effectively, exposing healthcare workers to potential harm from violent individuals who cannot be stabilised through treatment."Despite Ingutsheni Hospital receiving medicines from Egypt, it still faces shortages of critical medications like Chlorpromazine, Diazepam, as well as anti-craving and aversive drugs necessary for effective rehabilitation," the report noted.The report also flagged a lack of progress on government plans to convert facilities like St Luke's and Mzilikazi Male Circumcision Centres into rehabilitation centres, with no formal communication having been made to these institutions.In its recommendations, the committee urged the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ministry to introduce monetary and non-monetary incentives to motivate nurses, particularly those working in rural areas, where staffing shortages and poor morale continue to undermine healthcare delivery.The findings highlight a growing crisis as drug and substance abuse continues to rise among Zimbabwe's youth, with treatment infrastructure lagging far behind demand.