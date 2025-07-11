Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
A recent parliamentary investigation into youth empowerment, development, vocational training, and the state of drug and substance abuse treatment in Zimbabwe has exposed a severe shortage of rehabilitation facilities in Matabeleland North and South provinces, leaving many young people without adequate avenues for recovery.

The findings revealed that Gwanda and St Luke's hospitals are currently unable to accommodate individuals needing rehabilitation for substance and drug abuse, forcing psychiatric patients to be referred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

"Gwanda and St Luke's hospitals lack the capacity to accommodate individuals requiring substance and drug abuse rehabilitation. Consequently, psychiatric patients are referred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital," reads part of the report.

The investigation further noted that all hospitals visited were overwhelmed by admissions, with infrastructure and facilities falling short of demand.

Ngomahuru Hospital in Masvingo, identified as Zimbabwe's second-largest psychiatric facility after Ingutsheni, was described as dilapidated and marginalised but with significant potential for future rehabilitation services due to its extensive land holdings.

The report painted a grim picture of current rehabilitation efforts, revealing that some patients remain permanently admitted after being abandoned by families, particularly at Ngomahuru and Ingutsheni, placing additional strain on already stretched resources.

As of June 24 last year, Ingutsheni Central Hospital, with a capacity of 708 beds, was housing 565 patients. However, the investigation found that many patients are discharged after only four to eight weeks of inadequate treatment, only to return to communities without proper support systems.

Compounding the problem is a shortage of critical medications needed to manage patients effectively, exposing healthcare workers to potential harm from violent individuals who cannot be stabilised through treatment.

"Despite Ingutsheni Hospital receiving medicines from Egypt, it still faces shortages of critical medications like Chlorpromazine, Diazepam, as well as anti-craving and aversive drugs necessary for effective rehabilitation," the report noted.

The report also flagged a lack of progress on government plans to convert facilities like St Luke's and Mzilikazi Male Circumcision Centres into rehabilitation centres, with no formal communication having been made to these institutions.

In its recommendations, the committee urged the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ministry to introduce monetary and non-monetary incentives to motivate nurses, particularly those working in rural areas, where staffing shortages and poor morale continue to undermine healthcare delivery.

The findings highlight a growing crisis as drug and substance abuse continues to rise among Zimbabwe's youth, with treatment infrastructure lagging far behind demand.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

6 mins ago | 3 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

10 mins ago | 1 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt racks US$3m from nurses, blocks their diaspora dreams

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Knives out in Mnangagwa succession dog fight

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Mohadi Square unveiled In Beitbridge

14 mins ago | 2 Views

GZU employee up for rape

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Court officials arrested by ZACC

16 mins ago | 1 Views

Police officer arrested over armed gold mine robbery

16 mins ago | 1 Views

Family in soup for marrying off underage girl

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's poor women bear more children than the rich

17 mins ago | 1 Views

Supreme Court orders eviction of Chief Zimunya, 1500 families

18 mins ago | 1 Views

Gun-toting robbers storm Murombedzi wholesale, flee with cash

18 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe moves to formalize traditional medicine practice

20 mins ago | 3 Views

MoU to regulate small artisanal miners

21 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF cries foul over Chamisa picture

21 mins ago | 1 Views

Zacc officer nails Gono stolen property couple

22 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe man kills self after losing $500 bet on Manchester City

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Vumbunu brothers still in SA custody

24 mins ago | 2 Views

Biti slams UZ Vice Chancellor

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested in Portugal

25 mins ago | 1 Views

'Mnangagwa is far much better than Mugabe,' says Hwende

26 mins ago | 8 Views

Youths violently disrupt Job Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo

26 mins ago | 6 Views

Man jailed three years for robbing EcoCash agent

27 mins ago | 1 Views

Delta loses US$74 million tax battle with ZIMRA

28 mins ago | 8 Views

Primary School head charged with procurement violations

28 mins ago | 1 Views

Gukurahundi victims divided over Govt's compensation promise

29 mins ago | 3 Views

Extra US$26m splashed on Trabablas raises stink

30 mins ago | 3 Views

Harare council not paying Geo Pomona, says Mafume

33 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe faces fertility decline

35 mins ago | 12 Views

State diamond firm lays off hundreds to avoid collapse

35 mins ago | 11 Views

Chivayo taxes shocker

36 mins ago | 50 Views

Mzembi's remand challenge ruling postponed again

37 mins ago | 13 Views

ZimStat alerts public to fake job scams

38 mins ago | 6 Views

Traditional healers plead with govt, chiefs for land

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Biti's new political outfit: Another desperate stunt from a failed politician

11 Jul 2025 at 15:29hrs | 2837 Views

Fadzayi Mahere v Edmund Kudzayi - Plea to set aside proceedings

11 Jul 2025 at 10:03hrs | 1116 Views

Zimbabwe's 2 rotten apples

11 Jul 2025 at 09:35hrs | 2742 Views

Bosso eye goals as they host Green Fuel at BF

11 Jul 2025 at 09:16hrs | 220 Views