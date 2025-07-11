Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified its search for fugitive war veteran and former Zanu-PF central committee member Blessed Geza, enlisting the assistance of Interpol and regional security agencies to help track him down.

Geza is facing serious charges, including allegations of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa's authority and inciting public violence. His troubles deepened after his expulsion from Zanu-PF in April this year, a move party officials said was prompted by his repeated acts of indiscipline.

Geza's political downfall followed his vocal criticism of Mnangagwa's leadership, accusing the president of fostering corruption and mismanaging the economy — allegations Geza claims are at the heart of Zimbabwe's ongoing economic crisis.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Zimbabwe has now formally alerted Interpol and law enforcement agencies within the region in a bid to widen the manhunt for Geza, who remains in hiding.

"The police are still looking for Blessed Geza in relation to ongoing criminal investigations. It is correct that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged Interpol and relevant regional police services as investigations into the case continue," said Nyathi.

Despite being on the run, Geza has continued to post videos on YouTube, where he has called for President Mnangagwa to step down. In his latest video, believed to have been recorded at an undisclosed location, Geza praised Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga for allegedly ejecting controversial businessman Kuda Tagwirei from last week's Zanu-PF central committee meeting.

Geza has appeared in the videos wearing military fatigues, further fuelling speculation about his current whereabouts and affiliations.

Authorities view Geza's statements as part of a broader attempt to destabilise the government through inflammatory rhetoric and social media activism.

The police say investigations are ongoing and remain hopeful that with international cooperation, Geza will be located and brought before the courts to answer to the charges against him.

