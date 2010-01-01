Latest News Editor's Choice


Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

by Staff reporter
The just-ended National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) elections held during the annual congress in Kariba have been marred by shocking allegations of vote rigging and ballot stuffing.

A damning report compiled by the three returning officers - Akuneni Maphosa, Boniface Munyenyiwa and Dr Sifiso Ndlovu - has exposed widespread electoral fraud. The officials allege that some provinces received up to 15 more ballot papers than were officially allocated, raising serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

"This report outlines a procedural irregularity encountered during the conduct of the NASH elections and provides justification for corrective action in line with principles of fairness and accountability," part of the report reads.

Despite the chaos and glaring irregularities, the elections proceeded. Cephas Mudumbe from the Midlands province was declared the new president after narrowly defeating Elias Zvireva of Mashonaland West. Mudumbe polled 693 votes, while Zvireva garnered 689.

The controversy has sparked outrage among some delegates who are now questioning the credibility of the NASH leadership and the legitimacy of the election outcome.

Calls are growing for a thorough investigation and possible rerun of the election to restore confidence in the association's electoral processes.

Other winners included:

• Vice President: Norman Gombera (Mashonaland East) – 704 votes
• Secretary: Davy Mudeba (Manicaland) – 880 votes
• Vice Secretary: Norman Nyamambi (Mat South) – 953 votes
• Treasurer: Cuthbert Chuma (Masvingo) – 865 votes
• Head of Sciences: Tayengwa Maponga (Harare) – 1014 votes
• Indigenous Languages: Sithokozile Sibanda (Mat South) – 1017 votes
• Research: Dr Shepherd Masunure (Harare) – 1150 votes
• Debate & Public Speaking: Jephias Runesu (Harare) – 1106 votes
• Tennis: Abinel Matsiwa (Mash West) – 1306 votes
• Athletics: Sipho Khumalo (Mat South) – 681 votes
• Volleyball: Makichi Nyikadzino (Manicaland) – 874 votes
• Netball: Junior Hakunavanhu (Masvingo) – 826 votes
• Football: Ropafadzo Matemavi (Harare)

The integrity of the entire process is now under serious scrutiny, with some losing candidates reportedly demanding a full audit and rerun of the elections.

Heads are expected to roll as NASH and Zimta brace for a possible storm in the wake of the scandal. 

Source - B-Metro

