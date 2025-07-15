Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A protracted legal battle over land rights in Norton has been reignited after the High Court ordered the reinstatement of a previously dismissed case between two rival property development companies locked in a bitter dispute over the lucrative Swallowfield Estates.

On July 11, High Court judge Justice Chikowero ruled in favour of Drowack (Pvt) Ltd, granting the company's application to reinstate Case HCH7709/22, which had been dismissed on February 26 this year. The dispute pits Drowack against Cape Valley Construction (Pvt) Ltd, with both firms claiming rights to develop the sought-after Swallowfield land.

The reinstatement comes under Case No HCH978/25 and clears the way for the long-running feud over development rights and contract validity to proceed to full trial. This decision effectively reopens hostilities between the two companies, both of which claim legal entitlement to the lucrative estate.

The legal wrangle returned to prominence earlier this year when the Environmental Management Agency (Ema) issued an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate to Cape Valley on April 1, giving the firm the regulatory green light to begin its long-delayed development project. Cape Valley had previously celebrated the February dismissal of two key cases, HCH7709/22 and HCH7555/22, as confirmation of its unchallenged development rights.

Cape Valley managing director Primrose Chakuchichi said her company had invested more than US$4 million into the project before being abruptly sidelined in October 2023, allegedly by one of the landowners acting on the advice of individuals who are not listed on the land's title deeds.

"We said, you cannot cancel the contract without giving back our money. Honour us for what we have done," Chakuchichi said earlier this year in the company's newsletter, referencing the investments Cape Valley had already made on the project.

Following the February court ruling, Cape Valley publicly declared that its legal pathway had been cleared. However, Drowack strongly contested this interpretation, arguing that the issuance of the EIA certificate was premature given the unresolved legal status of the land and ongoing litigation. Drowack has pointed to an earlier arbitral ruling in its favour (HCH1692/24) and cited additional pending litigation (HH2222/25) as evidence that the matter was far from settled.

Swallowfield Estates representative Isaac Chiduku has maintained that all court processes must be completed before any development proceeds, citing previous High Court judgments (HH214/23, HH215/23) and a Supreme Court ruling (SC219/23) that restricted Cape Valley and its affiliates from carrying out any development activities on the contested land.

With Friday's High Court ruling reinstating HCH7709/22, both Drowack and Cape Valley must now return to court where the core of their competing claims will be heard and adjudicated.

The judgment also specified that each party will bear its own legal costs, possibly reflecting the complex and drawn-out nature of the dispute, which has now dragged on for several years with no clear end in sight.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Court, #Norton, #Land

Comments


Must Read

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

13 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

13 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

13 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

13 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

13 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

13 hrs ago | 176 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

13 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

13 hrs ago | 112 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

13 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

13 hrs ago | 82 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

15 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 851 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 1120 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 344 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

15 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

15 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 273 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

15 Jul 2025 at 08:29hrs | 693 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

15 Jul 2025 at 08:28hrs | 883 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

15 Jul 2025 at 08:27hrs | 781 Views

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

15 Jul 2025 at 08:26hrs | 335 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

15 Jul 2025 at 08:25hrs | 599 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

15 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 606 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

14 Jul 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1795 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

14 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 551 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

14 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 252 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

14 Jul 2025 at 16:36hrs | 1330 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 547 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 478 Views

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

14 Jul 2025 at 15:58hrs | 661 Views

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

14 Jul 2025 at 15:57hrs | 163 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

14 Jul 2025 at 15:56hrs | 1936 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

14 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 1145 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

14 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 232 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

14 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 1399 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 758 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 750 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

14 Jul 2025 at 08:10hrs | 699 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

14 Jul 2025 at 08:02hrs | 1499 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

14 Jul 2025 at 08:00hrs | 881 Views