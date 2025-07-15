Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Residents of Beitbridge have expressed growing concern over the unusual green colouration of the Limpopo River's water, which they fear signals possible contamination that could pose a threat to human health, aquatic ecosystems, and wildlife.The affected stretch of the river runs through Beitbridge on its way downstream, with residents noting the sudden appearance of what looks like algae or a green pollutant spreading for several kilometres. The rapid onset of the discolouration has led many to suspect that the contamination originated upstream."We have inspected the river and collected samples. The pollution is not coming from Zimbabwe, and we are still investigating the source," said Decent Ndlovu, the provincial head of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in Matabeleland South. "We expect results from the laboratories soon."Beitbridge District Development Co-ordinator Sikhangezile Mafu Moyo has since issued a public notice to warn residents about the potential danger."Limpopo River's water has been contaminated by a green substance. Technocrats from EMA and water authorities have traced the contamination as far as the Shashe River, where the same discolouration is present. So it is suspected that the contamination may be originating from South Africa," she said.Moyo assured residents that for now, Dam 1, which supplies treated water to Beitbridge Urban, remains unaffected. However, she warned that the situation presents a potential danger to people who might be drawing water directly from the Limpopo River or from Dam 2, which is closer to the contaminated area."Samples were sent to a laboratory and results are expected by the end of the week," she said.The issue has sparked widespread concern on social media, with residents and environmental groups sharing images and videos of the green-tinged water. Given the Limpopo's importance as a shared water source between Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, and Mozambique, concerns are growing about the potential cross-border environmental impact.The Limpopo River, stretching 1,750 kilometres from near Johannesburg, serves as a natural boundary between the countries, meeting the Shashe River near the Tuli Circle. Any contamination here not only threatens Zimbabwean communities but also populations and ecosystems downstream in Mozambique.Authorities have urged residents to avoid using untreated water from the river until the contamination's cause and risks are fully established.