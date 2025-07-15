US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for David Matanda, who is wanted in connection with a fraud case currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Commercial Crimes Division.Authorities have offered a US$1 000 reward for information that leads to Matanda's arrest.Matanda's last known address is 10930, Tofire Street, Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza.Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information on Matanda's whereabouts to contact the investigating officers directly. Detective Constable Toronga can be reached on 0779 497 012, Detective Sergeant Muchandibaya on 0772 330 231, or Oskah Mugomeri on 0772 650 475.Law enforcement has urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in bringing the suspect to justice.