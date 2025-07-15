Latest News Editor's Choice


Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has revealed that it has recorded 150 cases of corruption at the Beitbridge Border Post over the past four years, primarily involving collusion between Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials and customs clearing agents in smuggling and under-invoicing scams for personal gain.

Speaking at the 19th Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) conference in Bulawayo, ZACC chairperson Michael Reza disclosed that 65 individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases, with some already serving jail terms.

"A total of 150 cases were reported at Beitbridge Border Post alone, where these syndicates have operated with impunity. We are actively pursuing those cases," Reza said.

He issued a stern warning to syndicates engaged in smuggling and other forms of border corruption, declaring that the government would show "no mercy" to those exploiting border posts for illicit enrichment.

"We have documented cases where corrupt officers conspired with clearing agents to undervalue goods, misclassify imports, and expedite illegal clearances for bribes," Reza said.

While acknowledging the vital role customs agents play in driving Zimbabwe's economic growth and the realisation of its development aspirations, Reza expressed deep concern over the rampant corruption within the sector.

"There will be no mercy for those who treat our borders as a playground for illicit enrichment. Please take a firm stand against corruption. Adopt integrity pledges," he urged.

Reza noted that SFAAZ members handle over 95 percent of Zimbabwe's commercial imports and exports, making their adherence to ethical conduct critical to national revenue collection.

"It is a point of bother that there is rampant and systemic corruption within your sector. SFAAZ members have, or let me say, some SFAAZ members have become conduits for smuggling and under-invoicing," he added.

Reza warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated, as it stifles socio-economic progress. He cited recent investigations that uncovered shocking incidents of fraud where clearing agents and importers smuggled goods disguised as agricultural equipment, including thousands of tissue rolls and suitcases.

ZACC has vowed to intensify its crackdown on corruption at Zimbabwe's borders, which remain strategic economic gateways but are increasingly plagued by criminal networks undermining the country's revenue streams.

Source - The Chronicle
