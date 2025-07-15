Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 35-year-old Bulawayo woman, Nothando Banana, has been sentenced to an effective six years in prison after she took advantage of an armed robbery at her workplace to steal US$24,400 in company funds.The incident occurred on October 15, 2024, the same day robbers, armed with pistols and a garden pick, stormed the premises and got away with US$32,500 in a violent heist.Banana, who was employed at the company, saw the robbery as an opportunity to help herself to the money. She then tried to cover her tracks by blaming the missing funds on the robbers.Following investigations, it emerged that Banana had in fact stolen the US$24,400 in trust funds, separate from the amount taken by the armed robbers.She had been out on US$100 bail during her trial but was found guilty and sentenced this week.According to the State, Banana’s actions amounted to a clear breach of trust and aggravated theft, especially as she used a violent crime as a cover for her own criminal activity.The court emphasised that theft involving such large sums, especially from employers, could not be treated lightly.Banana’s conviction sends a strong warning to would-be offenders about exploiting criminal situations for personal gain.