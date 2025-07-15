CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Makoni Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edmore Chidembo was seriously injured in a fatal road accident along the Chivhu–Nyazura Road last Thursday night. The accident claimed one life and left two others hospitalised.Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times. The crash occurred around 10pm at the 179km peg along the busy highway.According to police reports, the accident involved a blue Mazda B1800 driven by Lloyd Piwa of Watsomba, who was travelling towards Chivhu with a passenger, Jordan Mandiringana. Chidembo was travelling in the opposite direction towards Nyazura, driving a silver Toyota Fortuner.Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said Piwa’s vehicle developed a mechanical fault and came to a stop on the road. A haulage truck travelling behind the Mazda failed to stop in time and rammed into it, causing the Mazda to swerve and block the right-hand lane.Chidembo, who was in the right lane, collided with the Mazda, resulting in his vehicle swerving and stopping in the middle of the road. The haulage truck involved did not stop at the scene.All the injured were rushed to Tait Private Hospital in Rusape by well-wishers. Mandiringana sadly died upon admission. Both Chidembo and Piwa sustained serious injuries but are reportedly in recovery.Rusape traffic police attended the scene, and investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.The accident has raised renewed concerns about the safety of the Chivhu–Nyazura Road, which is a known blackspot for heavy vehicle traffic and mechanical failures.