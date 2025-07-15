MultiChoice warns DStv customers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MultiChoice Zimbabwe has issued a strong warning to DStv customers over a new scam involving fraudsters posing as company representatives and visiting homes to trick people into revealing personal information.In a public notice, MultiChoice said it had received disturbing reports of scammers pretending to be DStv employees, claiming to be conducting customer surveys while in fact fishing for sensitive details from unsuspecting households.The broadcaster emphasised that DStv does not send staff door-to-door to collect customer information. Instead, all official customer engagement is done through verified digital platforms and formal communication channels."MultiChoice has been made aware of a serious and concerning scam directly impacting the safety and privacy of our valued DStv customers. Individuals are reportedly impersonating DStv staff, approaching homes under the pretence of conducting customer surveys and illicitly requesting personal details," the company said.MultiChoice warned customers to exercise extreme caution and avoid sharing any personal information with unverified individuals claiming to represent DStv."We urge all our customers to remain vigilant. Do not provide any personal details to individuals who claim to be DStv representatives at your doorstep."The company reaffirmed that customer privacy and safety remain a top priority and encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to local authorities or directly to MultiChoice through its official platforms.This latest scam highlights growing concerns over criminals exploiting trusted brands to target vulnerable households, with MultiChoice urging the public to stay alert and protect their information.