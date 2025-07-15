Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MultiChoice Zimbabwe has issued a strong warning to DStv customers over a new scam involving fraudsters posing as company representatives and visiting homes to trick people into revealing personal information.

In a public notice, MultiChoice said it had received disturbing reports of scammers pretending to be DStv employees, claiming to be conducting customer surveys while in fact fishing for sensitive details from unsuspecting households.

The broadcaster emphasised that DStv does not send staff door-to-door to collect customer information. Instead, all official customer engagement is done through verified digital platforms and formal communication channels.

"MultiChoice has been made aware of a serious and concerning scam directly impacting the safety and privacy of our valued DStv customers. Individuals are reportedly impersonating DStv staff, approaching homes under the pretence of conducting customer surveys and illicitly requesting personal details," the company said.

MultiChoice warned customers to exercise extreme caution and avoid sharing any personal information with unverified individuals claiming to represent DStv.

"We urge all our customers to remain vigilant. Do not provide any personal details to individuals who claim to be DStv representatives at your doorstep."

The company reaffirmed that customer privacy and safety remain a top priority and encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to local authorities or directly to MultiChoice through its official platforms.

This latest scam highlights growing concerns over criminals exploiting trusted brands to target vulnerable households, with MultiChoice urging the public to stay alert and protect their information.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

8 hrs ago | 714 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

8 hrs ago | 751 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

8 hrs ago | 310 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

8 hrs ago | 595 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

17 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

17 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

17 hrs ago | 388 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

17 hrs ago | 618 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

17 hrs ago | 419 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

17 hrs ago | 236 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

17 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

18 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

18 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

15 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 876 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 1153 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 353 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

15 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 1178 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

15 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 279 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

15 Jul 2025 at 08:29hrs | 733 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

15 Jul 2025 at 08:28hrs | 903 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

15 Jul 2025 at 08:27hrs | 860 Views

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

15 Jul 2025 at 08:26hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

15 Jul 2025 at 08:25hrs | 656 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

15 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 645 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

14 Jul 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1823 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

14 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 553 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

14 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 1556 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 252 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

14 Jul 2025 at 16:36hrs | 1352 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 550 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 483 Views