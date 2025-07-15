Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 33-year-old woman from Penhalonga has been convicted of stealing US$5,000 from her employer and using part of the stolen cash to pay a traditional healer in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest through spiritual means.

Shylet Maposa, of Redwing Mine Compound, was convicted of theft by Mutare magistrate Annie Ndiraya after pleading guilty to the charges. She was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, although part of the sentence was suspended.

The court heard that the complainant, Sharlot Chinonzwa (28), who works for Betterbrands Company at Redwing Mine, had secured US$5,000 inside a jacket in her wardrobe. Maposa, who had been entrusted with keys to Chinonzwa’s home for domestic duties, betrayed that trust by stealing the money.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Zulu told the court that the theft came to light when Chinonzwa noticed the cash was missing and reported the matter to the police. Investigations swiftly led to Maposa’s arrest last week.

"She confessed to taking the money and said she had used part of it to cater for her family’s needs. She also admitted to having paid US$1,300 to a sangoma (traditional healer) in Dangamvura, claiming she wanted to spiritually protect herself from arrest," said Zulu.

Following her arrest, police managed to recover US$3,500 from Maposa. However, US$1,500 remains unaccounted for.

Magistrate Ndiraya suspended seven months of Maposa’s sentence on condition of good behaviour over the next five years, and a further seven months on condition that she restitutes the outstanding US$1,500. The remaining ten months were commuted to 350 hours of community service, which she will serve at Tsvingwe Clinic.

The case has sparked public interest over Maposa’s use of stolen money for spiritual protection, highlighting how desperation can drive people to make irrational decisions after committing crimes.

Source - H-Metro
More on: #Steal, #Money, #Robbery

Comments


Must Read

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

8 hrs ago | 739 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

8 hrs ago | 614 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

18 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

18 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

18 hrs ago | 623 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

18 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

18 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

18 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

15 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 879 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 1155 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 354 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

15 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 1180 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

15 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 279 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

15 Jul 2025 at 08:29hrs | 737 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

15 Jul 2025 at 08:28hrs | 903 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

15 Jul 2025 at 08:27hrs | 864 Views

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

15 Jul 2025 at 08:26hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

15 Jul 2025 at 08:25hrs | 662 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

15 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 646 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

14 Jul 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1826 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

14 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 554 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

14 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 1558 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 252 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

14 Jul 2025 at 16:36hrs | 1354 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 550 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 483 Views