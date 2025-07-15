Retired SDA Church pastor dies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Retired Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church pastor, Paul Moyo, has died. He passed away on July 14, 2025, in Bulawayo, bringing to an end a long and dedicated ministry within the Adventist Church.The Zimbabwe West Union Conference secretary, Pastor Teddious Nkanyezi, confirmed Moyo’s passing in a brief statement to the church community."Friends, it is on a sad note that we notify you of the death of Retired Pastor Paul Moyo, who died on the 14th of July 2025, in Bulawayo," said Nkanyezi.He added that mourners are gathered at No. 439 Mahatshula North, Bulawayo, where the family is receiving condolences."We mourn together with the Moyo family and the church at large as we wait anxiously for the Master’s soon return to end death and sickness," Pastor Nkanyezi said.The burial arrangements will be announced in due course. Moyo’s death has been described as a significant loss to the church community, where he was remembered for his long service, humility, and steadfast faith.