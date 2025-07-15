Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Retired Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church pastor, Paul Moyo, has died. He passed away on July 14, 2025, in Bulawayo, bringing to an end a long and dedicated ministry within the Adventist Church.

The Zimbabwe West Union Conference secretary, Pastor Teddious Nkanyezi, confirmed Moyo’s passing in a brief statement to the church community.

"Friends, it is on a sad note that we notify you of the death of Retired Pastor Paul Moyo, who died on the 14th of July 2025, in Bulawayo," said Nkanyezi.

He added that mourners are gathered at No. 439 Mahatshula North, Bulawayo, where the family is receiving condolences.

"We mourn together with the Moyo family and the church at large as we wait anxiously for the Master’s soon return to end death and sickness," Pastor Nkanyezi said.

The burial arrangements will be announced in due course. Moyo’s death has been described as a significant loss to the church community, where he was remembered for his long service, humility, and steadfast faith.

Source - H-Metro
More on: #SDA, #Retired, #Pastor, #Dies

Comments


Must Read

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

8 hrs ago | 739 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

8 hrs ago | 614 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

18 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

18 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

18 hrs ago | 623 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

18 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

18 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

18 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

15 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 879 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 1155 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 354 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

15 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 1180 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

15 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 279 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

15 Jul 2025 at 08:29hrs | 737 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

15 Jul 2025 at 08:28hrs | 903 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

15 Jul 2025 at 08:27hrs | 864 Views

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

15 Jul 2025 at 08:26hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

15 Jul 2025 at 08:25hrs | 662 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

15 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 646 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

14 Jul 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1826 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

14 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 554 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

14 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 1558 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 252 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

14 Jul 2025 at 16:36hrs | 1354 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 550 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 483 Views