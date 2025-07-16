BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A JOINT operation conducted by Bulawayo City Council (BCC) rangers and police in the city's catchment areas in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, recently netted 13 gold panners, bringing total arrests since January this year to 36.This is revealed in the BCC's latest parks section report presented by housing and community services director Dictor Khumalo."As the norm, joint patrols were conducted by rangers and the Esigodini police. During the patrols, 13 gold panners were arrested and handed over to Esigodini courts for prosecution," the report read."A total of 49 hand tools were confiscated, including two detector machines. These items were handed over to the police as exhibits."Also, a total of 74 surveillance patrols were conducted during the period under review, bringing the total number of surveillance patrols to 546 from January 2025 to date."Council also noted that illegal mining, sand poaching and wood harvesting activities were recorded in peri-urban areas."During these patrols six trucks were impounded for illegal soil extraction. A total of 59 tickets were issued for various offences," the report read."Twenty-two tickets were paid and a sum of US$2 001,98 was realised. Meanwhile 37 tickets are still outstanding with a sum of US$15 682,83."In addition to the above items confiscated, 17 scotch carts were impounded. Fifty-two surveillance patrols were conducted in Greater Bulawayo."Council said the lands inspector attended an awareness campaign on illegal sand and wood poaching at Robert Sinyoka on May 14.