Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN man residing in Botswana illegally, who is facing multiple car theft charges, has been denied bail.

Clement Passmore Gondo (40) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Francistown magistrate Ditebogo Ntuli.

Gondo faces charges of stealing three vehicles from Makobo village, Matsiloje village and Tati River plots and smuggling them to Zimbabwe.

Media reports from Botswana state that in the first case Gondo was being accused of stealing a Toyota Corolla on April 13 at Makobo, with his co-accused Michael Simon, who appeared in court earlier on April 25.

When Simon appeared in court, Gondo was on the run.

In court, investigating officer Tlhabologo Keorapetse pleaded that he should be locked up since the stolen vehicle were yet to be recovered.

"He is an illegal immigrant and a repeat offender with multiple car theft charges," Keorapetse said.

"He is alleged to have stolen Toyota Hilux vehicles at Matsiloje village and at the Tati River plots. He has another pending case to be registered with Central Police involving the theft of a Toyota Quantum mini-bus.

"So we oppose his bail because if he is released, he may dispose of the said vehicle."

In the other courtroom, he appeared alongside Samuel Nyangira (36), also from Zimbabwe, charged with the theft of a Toyota Hilux at Tati River plots.

They were not asked to plead before they were remanded in custody to allow more investigations to be conducted.

On the third count, Gondo appeared alongside Morapedi Modimoopelo and Thusanyo Mokalake for the alleged theft of another Toyota Hilux at Matsiloje and they were also remanded.

Source - Southern Eye
