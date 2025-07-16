Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PEOPLE living on the streets are recording a high default rate on antiretroviral treatment (ART), largely due to inconsistent access to medication and challenges in adhering to the treatment regimen, the National Aids Council (NAC) has revealed.

The findings came to light during an NAC-led media tour in Bulawayo, which began on Monday and ends on Thursday. The tour seeks to provide an update on HIV and Aids programming, with a focus on vulnerable and marginalised populations, particularly people living on the streets.

NAC Bulawayo provincial manager, Ms Sinatra Nyathi, said homeless people face significant barriers to accessing and adhering to life-saving HIV treatment due to their unstable living conditions.

"They are working and living in the streets. It is a challenge for them to access health services. If they test positive for HIV, it becomes difficult for them to get treatment," said Ms Nyathi.

"We have realised that the default rate is high when it comes to those on antiretroviral therapy (ARVs). Most of them are unable to take their medication correctly and consistently.

The NAC, in partnership with Scripture Union (SU), has been conducting outreach at various hotspots in the city where street dwellers are found, offering them food, HIV screening and awareness on the importance of adhering to ART.

The outreach has covered areas such as Eveline High School sports grounds, Belmont industrial area and Victory Fellowship Church in the city centre.

"We are here with various media houses so they can see the reality faced by marginalised members of our society who need support," said Ms Nyathi.

"Our aim is to end Aids by 2030, and we are guided by the principle of leaving no one and no place behind. The media has a critical role to play in amplifying these voices and supporting our efforts."

SU is focusing on the social and spiritual needs of street-dwellers while NAC is tackling issues around sexual and reproductive health. Both organisations are concerned about the high vulnerability of people living in the streets, particularly women and children, to sexual abuse and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

SU's provincial co-ordinator for Bulawayo, Ms Sikholiwe Ncube, noted that due to their living conditions, people living in the streets are susceptible to the worst forms of sexual abuse.

"Through the media, we want to raise awareness on the urgent need to reduce the number of children living on the streets and the associated risk of contracting STIs," she said.

The joint campaign forms part of NAC's strategy to achieve epidemic control and ensure equitable access to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services across all segments of society.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Aids, #Council, #Street

Comments


Must Read

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

5 hrs ago | 823 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

16 hrs ago | 360 Views

Madluphuthu dies

18 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

18 hrs ago | 750 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

18 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

18 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

19 hrs ago | 521 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

19 hrs ago | 232 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

22 hrs ago | 459 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

24 hrs ago | 920 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

24 hrs ago | 302 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

16 Jul 2025 at 13:14hrs | 443 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 888 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 428 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 1151 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 1151 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 109 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

16 Jul 2025 at 13:11hrs | 602 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

16 Jul 2025 at 13:10hrs | 358 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

16 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 973 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 1298 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 340 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 464 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1022 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 480 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 834 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

16 Jul 2025 at 07:40hrs | 161 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

15 Jul 2025 at 22:12hrs | 650 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

15 Jul 2025 at 22:02hrs | 865 Views