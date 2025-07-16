Latest News Editor's Choice


Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 48-year-old Zimbabwean man, Stephen Nyoni, has been remanded in custody after appearing in a Limpopo court for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Last week, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had intercepted and recovered a high-performance luxury sport utility vehicle, valued at over R2.5 million, during a targeted anti-smuggling operation.

The anti-crime blitz was conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo in collaboration with private security partners along the N1 highway near Polokwane on Wednesday.

"Acting on intelligence regarding a stolen vehicle travelling from Gauteng towards the Beitbridge border, the operational team consisting of Limpopo SAPS, ShadowSecure Security, Tshimollo Security and Investigations, and Tracker Connect kept strategic observation along the N1 route," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The vehicle matching the description, a Nissan Patrol V8 5.6, was identified and intercepted near Shell Ultra City within the Westernburg policing area.

Mashaba said further investigations confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

In an update, SAPS in Limpopo told IOL that Nyoni is expected to seek bail when he returns to the Polokwane Magistrate's Court this week.

"The accused person appeared before Polokwane Magistrate's Court, and the matter was postponed to Wednesday, 16 July 2025, for formal bail application," said Mashaba.

"The accused person was remanded in custody till then."

In May, IOL reported that a 31-year-old man, Mikael Mlambo, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was arrested when police intercepted a stolen Toyota Corolla Cross sport utility vehicle which was being driven towards the Beitbridge port of entry.

At the time, Mashaba said the matter was postponed to allow for the profiling of the arrested man. He said police had established that Mlambo is a South African national.

Earlier, IOL reported that the grey SUV that was driven by Mlambo in Limpopo was reported stolen in May, around Pretoria central.

"On Friday, 16 May 2025, members of provincial Flying Squad were busy conducting routine patrol duties when they received intelligence information about a grey Toyota Corolla Cross SUV vehicle that was reported stolen this month," said Mashaba.

"The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed along the N1 South public road and was destined to be smuggled to Zimbabwe."

Source - IOL
More on: #Nissan, #Patrol, #Stolen

