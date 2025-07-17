Latest News Editor's Choice


Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Plumtree Town Council has announced plans to introduce prepaid water meters, a move that has sparked outrage among residents who argue the system threatens their right to water and risks deepening inequality in access to basic services.

Despite the protests, council officials remain adamant that prepaid meters are necessary to improve revenue collection and encourage responsible water usage.

Alderman Similo Ndlovu defended the move, insisting the new system would help the council address persistent problems such as non-payment of bills, inaccurate estimated water charges, and suspected cases of meter tampering.

"The prepaid meters will help council to efficiently collect revenue for water and other rates," said Ndlovu. "This will also encourage responsible usage of water."

He further claimed that a significant portion of residents had already embraced the initiative.
"The residents are in support of this initiative as they say it makes them pay for what they have used, rather than suffering under inaccurate estimates which make them lose money on services they are not receiving," Ndlovu said.

He acknowledged, however, that some residents remained opposed, fearing the new system would restrict access to water for those who cannot afford to pay upfront.

"There's a section of the population that feels it will be affected by these water meters, as only those who pay will access the precious liquid," Ndlovu admitted.

The controversy comes amid reports that the Local Government Ministry is preparing to roll out prepaid water meters nationwide as part of broader reforms aimed at improving municipal revenue streams.

However, residents' associations and civic groups have condemned the initiative, saying it violates the constitutional right to water by commercialising a basic necessity. They warn the meters will lead to segregation of poor communities, heighten the risk of disease outbreaks, and deepen inequalities between the wealthy and the vulnerable.

"We fear prepaid meters will deny access to water for the poorest in society, turning a fundamental right into a privilege for those who can afford it," one residents' association leader said.

Plumtree's plan has drawn comparisons to similar proposals in other urban centres. In 2014, the Bulawayo City Council was forced to abandon its prepaid water meter project after fierce resistance from residents and civic groups, who argued it amounted to privatising water and threatened public health.

In 2021, residents of Umzingwane's Habane township in Matabeleland South province also rejected a proposed prepaid water meter project by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

Despite these past failures, Plumtree Town Council insists it will forge ahead with its plan, arguing that water revenue is critical for improving services.

The standoff highlights the ongoing tension between municipal authorities seeking financial sustainability and citizens fighting to protect their rights to basic services.

