Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has confirmed widespread concerns over the deteriorating state of bus terminuses across the country, highlighting ongoing complaints from travellers being denied access to free public toilets at the Kudzanai bus terminus in Gweru despite being in possession of valid bus tickets.PAZ national coordinator Tafadzwa Goliath said the association had received numerous reports from frustrated passengers who were being barred from using toilet facilities by marshals at Kudzanai, even though their buses had already paid for ranking vouchers to operate from the terminus."Despite buses paying for ranking vouchers, passengers are still being charged for toilet use, causing inconvenience and distress to travellers," Goliath said.He warned that the issue was not only causing discomfort to passengers but could also negatively impact bus operators."This problem affects both passengers and bus operators. It could potentially lead to buses avoiding the terminus altogether, or operators facing Environmental Management Agency (EMA) charges if they resort to alternative, unauthorised facilities," Goliath said.He called on Gweru City Council and other responsible authorities to urgently clarify whether the ranking fees paid by bus companies include access to public amenities such as toilets. PAZ also urged authorities to consider either providing free public toilet access or revising the voucher system to ensure passengers are not unfairly burdened."Passengers with valid bus tickets should not have to pay extra to use public toilets. Places like Harare Roadport and the airport allow access even to visitors. We should adopt similar standards," Goliath said.He stressed that a collaborative approach involving local authorities, bus operators and passenger associations was vital in resolving the issue to ensure dignified, accessible, and clean facilities for the travelling public.The complaints from Kudzanai are part of broader concerns over the state of public transport infrastructure in Zimbabwe, with passengers frequently citing dirty, poorly maintained and overcrowded terminuses as a source of frustration during their journeys.