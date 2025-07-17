Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Armed security personnel manning an anti-smuggling roadblock at Bubi, approximately 80km outside Beitbridge, were forced to flee on Wednesday after a group of angry passengers violently resisted attempts to force them back to the border post for reassessment of duty on their imported goods.

The security officers, who are part of anti-smuggling units patrolling highways from border posts, were overwhelmed by the irate travellers, mostly women returning from shopping trips. The roadblocks are intended to intercept smugglers and ensure imported goods have been properly declared and taxed. However, they have increasingly been accused of harassment and extortion.

According to witnesses, tensions flared after passengers were ordered to return to the Beitbridge border post for duty reassessment. The passengers, already suspicious after reports of bogus security details posing as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials, refused to comply and confronted the armed officers.

"Police and soldiers fled as the women travellers returning from shopping trips threatened to pelt them with stones," said one witness. "More than 100 women threatened to run over the security officers in unprecedented scenes of defiance."

The officers, despite being armed, reportedly chose to retreat as the situation spiralled out of control. Police were not immediately available for comment on the incident.

The dramatic standoff came on the same day Zacc issued a statement expressing frustration over growing resistance from motorists and travellers at roadblocks. The anti-graft body said refusal to comply with lawful instructions undermined national efforts to combat corruption and smuggling.

"Zacc notes with concern that following the anti-corruption awareness campaign in Beitbridge, some members of the public, motorists and transporters are resisting searches at roadblocks," Zacc spokesperson Simiso Mlevu said.

"We urge the public to comply with lawful instructions from police officers, whether they are in uniform or not. Zacc is committed to combating corruption and inter-agency cooperation is important in the execution of this mandate."

Mlevu warned that continued defiance would weaken national anti-corruption efforts, urging all travellers to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

However, travellers claim the roadblocks are increasingly being used to extort bribes and harass innocent people, with bogus officials and genuine officers alike demanding money under the guise of enforcing customs regulations.

The Bubi incident highlights rising tensions between citizens and enforcement agents as authorities ramp up efforts to curb smuggling on the country's highways.

Source - Southern Eye

