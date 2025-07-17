BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued a stern warning to internet-based broadcasters, urging them to comply with national broadcasting laws following a wave of public outrage over an explicit podcast interview hosted by popular media personality DJ Ollah 7.The controversy erupted after DJ Ollah 7 hosted social media personality Mai Jeremaya in an unfiltered and sexually explicit interview that has since drawn widespread condemnation for its mature content and handling of sensitive topics. The episode, which was published without an age restriction, was met with backlash across social media, on the streets of Harare, and from various civic voices.During the interview, Mai Jeremaya repeated rape allegations against Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie-claims that were dismissed in court. A Harare magistrate previously ruled that the matter involved consensual sexual activity under a sex-for-money arrangement. Despite this, DJ Ollah 7 allowed Mai Jeremaya to detail the claims, prompting criticism that he disregarded the court ruling and mishandled a delicate issue.Viewers were particularly outraged by the host's line of questioning, which included inappropriate inquiries about Mai Jeremaya's sexual history, preferences, and whether she was still sexually active with her husband. Critics accused Ollah 7 of lacking journalistic ethics, showing insensitivity toward survivors of sexual abuse, and failing to guide the conversation responsibly.In response to the backlash, DJ Ollah 7 defended his content, insisting that podcasts differ from traditional media and are meant to provide unfiltered space for expression. "Podcast is relatively new to Zimbabwe… It cannot operate like a radio station or TV," he argued on X (formerly Twitter). "People book in advance to be slotted in, we have the numbers and we got the skill."However, BAZ dismissed that reasoning, stating clearly that internet-based broadcasting is subject to the same legal and ethical standards as mainstream media. In a statement released on Monday, the Authority condemned what it termed a rising trend of "unverified, harmful or offensive material" being circulated under the guise of podcasting."The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe hereby expresses serious concern over the growing prevalence of internet-based broadcasting of content that is inconsistent with Zimbabwe's broadcasting regulations and standards," the statement read. "Broadcasting via the internet does not equate to exemption from responsible broadcasting."BAZ referenced multiple legal instruments governing broadcasting in Zimbabwe, including the Broadcasting Services Act, Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) Regulations, 2004, and the Broadcasting Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023, which set out obligations to uphold national values, protect individual rights, and promote positive societal development.While DJ Ollah 7 attempted to draw comparisons with international podcasts, BAZ insisted that local broadcasters must operate within the framework of Zimbabwean law. "All broadcasters, whether traditional or digital, are required to follow the professional and ethical guidelines laid out in the Code of Conduct for Broadcasters," the Authority emphasized.BAZ further warned that it will continue monitoring both traditional and digital platforms and will take firm action against any violations. "The Authority shall not hesitate to decisively enforce existing laws to protect the integrity of Zimbabwe's media space."As the debate continues, some voices online urged DJ Ollah 7 to reflect on the public feedback. One user, Chipikiri, cautioned him to avoid being defensive. "Quickly apologise, advise them you are learning and will do a better job next time," he wrote. "Each podcast has to be cognisant of its audience."The fallout from the interview has reignited conversations about the regulation of digital content and the growing influence of podcasting in Zimbabwe's media landscape. While podcasts continue to offer a platform for open dialogue, BAZ's intervention signals a tightening of oversight and a reminder that all media-regardless of format-must operate with responsibility and accountability.