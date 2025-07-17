Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset) has urged authorities to slash vending licensing fees at the newly-constructed Mbare Musika Market, warning that current costs are driving informal traders back to the streets and undermining efforts to bring order to Harare's chaotic informal sector.According to Viset, the high fees are making the market inaccessible to the very people it was built to serve, with many vendors opting to trade illegally at undesignated sites across the city.Reports show that traders at the new market are being asked to pay a US$150 deposit on rent, a weekly rental fee of US$50, a US$1 fee for every toilet visit, and a monthly parking fee of US$240, on top of other statutory taxes.Viset executive director Samuel Wadzai said the fees were unrealistic given the economic hardships faced by informal traders."The money being charged is simply out of reach for many vendors, and we are already seeing this through the poor uptake of spaces at the new market," Wadzai said.He noted that while the construction of proper market spaces is crucial for the formalisation of the informal sector, excessive fees defeat this purpose and push vendors back onto the streets, perpetuating lawlessness and clashes with city authorities."Development of market spaces is critical for formalising the informal sector and we welcomed the establishment of this market. However, it makes no sense for authorities to then charge fees that are beyond the reach of those they expect to occupy the space," Wadzai said.He warned that overcharging would only worsen the situation by keeping traders in violation of city by-laws and leaving the new market underutilised."The overwhelming recommendation to Harare City Council has been to revise these fees downwards to levels that are affordable. Once that is done, allocation of stalls must be transparent to ensure fairness," he said.Wadzai further urged authorities to view the fee reduction as a necessary step towards achieving the long-sought goal of bringing order and sanity to Harare's informal trade landscape."Unless fees are affordable, chaos and disorder will remain the order of the day as traders will continue to shun formal markets for the streets," he warned.The newly built Mbare Musika Market, once hailed as a solution to Harare's perennial street vending crisis, now risks becoming a white elephant if authorities fail to address the concerns raised by Viset and other stakeholders.