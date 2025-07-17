Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mayor under fire over 'endless trips'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Chinhoyi mayor Owen Charuza is facing mounting pressure from fellow councillors who accuse him of prioritising personal trips and favouritism in the selection of delegates for workshops and events, at the expense of pressing service delivery needs.

Tensions came to a head last week after two members of the Housing and Human Resources Committee boycotted scheduled meetings in protest over Charuza's proposed travel to Beitbridge for the town's Mayor's Half Marathon.

Ward 15 Shackleton councillor Innocent Mangwanya confirmed that several councillors deliberately snubbed the meetings in protest against what they perceive as the mayor's misplaced priorities.

"Most councillors are not happy with the mayor's penchant for trips at the expense of service delivery and workers' welfare, whose salaries remain in arrears," said Mangwanya.

Another councillor, who chose to remain anonymous, echoed similar sentiments, warning that the council risks losing focus on its core mandate.

"We have pressing issues like service delivery that we need to prioritise," the councillor said.

However, not everyone is in agreement. Another councillor defended Charuza, arguing that the accusations stem from political manoeuvring within council chambers.

"It's politics at play. Some councillors want to remove the mayor by painting a bad image about him, pretending as if they themselves care for the workers," said the councillor.

In response to the accusations, Mayor Charuza dismissed the claims, urging disgruntled councillors to follow proper channels to raise grievances.

"If it's true, then councillors don't know why they were elected because if they are aggrieved, there's a procedure to be followed," he said.

The controversy has also drawn criticism from Combined Chinhoyi Residents Association chairperson Tendayi Musonza, who blamed both the mayor and councillors for neglecting their duties to improve service delivery.

"Councillor Charuza is not an executive mayor, his powers are reposed in full council," Musonza said. "His behaviour has caused despondency and disorder at the local authority, which is not good for service delivery."

Musonza also highlighted the worsening plight of municipal workers, who have reportedly gone 10 months without salaries.

"Council employees have gone for 10 months without salaries, yet salaries are supposed to be the first obligation of any organisation. That alone is a danger to service delivery for which they are meant as a local authority," he added.

The standoff in Chinhoyi comes as residents continue to complain about poor roads, erratic refuse collection, water shortages, and general neglect of municipal duties, all while council officials are accused of globe-trotting at the ratepayers' expense.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Mayor, #Trips, #Endless

Comments


Must Read

Court blocks eviction of indigenous Zimbabwe farmers

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe's plan to make ZiG sole currency faces sharp criticism

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Why Zimbabwe is not in First World

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Harare water crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Villager loses 12 cattle in traditional court ruling

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Govt should fix public health, not meddle in private medical practice

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zesa spreads prepaid meters to farms

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mtukudzi family set to hold separate events in September

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T says Mudzuri is wayward

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

15 hrs ago | 607 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

15 hrs ago | 81 Views

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

15 hrs ago | 561 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

15 hrs ago | 613 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

15 hrs ago | 128 Views

Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

16 hrs ago | 380 Views

Madzibaba appeals for prayers amid health struggles

16 hrs ago | 154 Views

Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

16 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chaos at Harvest House as Mudzuri moves to oust Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 342 Views

University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

17 hrs ago | 131 Views

9 Facebook hacks to earn real money in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

17 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 595 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

17 Jul 2025 at 09:03hrs | 661 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

17 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

17 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 553 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

17 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

17 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 515 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

17 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 1440 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

17 Jul 2025 at 08:57hrs | 271 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

17 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 482 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

17 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1065 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

17 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 204 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

17 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 207 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

17 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 744 Views