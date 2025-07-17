Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare water crisis worsens

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Harare's persistent water shortages are being made worse by growing demand from neighbouring towns, raising serious concerns about the sustainability of the capital's already stretched supply system. This is according to the newly adopted Harare Master Plan (2025-2045), which has highlighted the urgent need for independent water sources and coordinated planning.

The report reveals that Chitungwiza, Ruwa and Epworth - fast-growing urban centres surrounding the capital - continue to rely heavily on Harare's fragile water infrastructure.

"Harare's dominance as the capital creates structural dependence from surrounding local authorities," the master plan states. "More than half the population of these areas spend their day in Harare, further pressuring resources."

Harare has long battled chronic water shortages caused by a combination of ageing infrastructure, insufficient purification capacity, and frequent rationing. The capital remains heavily reliant on Lake Chivero, a water source suffering from decades of pollution, siltation, and recurring droughts.

In response to dwindling water levels, the city has increasingly turned to Lake Manyame and has been working to upgrade infrastructure at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Works to enhance supply from the alternative source.

Despite the proximity of Prince Edward and Harava dams to Chitungwiza, the dormitory town continues to depend on Harare, lacking its own water supply infrastructure.

Government has outlined plans to construct Muda Dam and a 26km pipeline from Muchekeranwa Dam to Wenimbi Dam, aimed at boosting water supplies to Harare and other local authorities. Additionally, proposals are on the table to utilise Harava Dam to feed neighbouring municipalities.

The master plan warns that Harare's water system was never designed to accommodate the current population and demand levels, which have been exacerbated by unregulated peri-urban growth.

In response, neighbouring towns are now exploring ways to secure their own raw water supplies to achieve greater self-sufficiency and ease pressure on Harare.

"By securing their own raw water supplies, these towns aim for self-sufficiency and reduction in reliance on Harare," the report notes. However, it also emphasises that regional collaboration on infrastructure and governance would reduce costs and improve long-term efficiency.

Speaking to this publication, Alice Kuvheya, director of the Chitungwiza Residents Trust, expressed deep frustration at the prolonged water crisis facing her community.

"Chitungwiza has over half a million residents, but no independent water source," Kuvheya said. "For 11 years, we have begged government to act. Harare should not blame us. They should join us in demanding action from central government."

She called for unity between Harare and its neighbouring towns in lobbying the government for lasting solutions.

"The water from Harare is not even enough for us. Instead of pointing fingers, we must unite to pressure the President and central government to provide sustainable solutions," she said.

The master plan underlines that joint infrastructural development is critical to solving the water crisis. Without urgent intervention, it warns, Harare's water woes - and those of its neighbours - will only deepen.

Source - Newsday
