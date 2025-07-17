Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's plan to make ZiG sole currency faces sharp criticism

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu has recently suggested making the local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold coin (ZiG), the sole legal tender in the country. Despite Mushayavanhu's claims of ZiG's growing stability, economists have strongly condemned the proposal, warning that it could trigger a catastrophic economic collapse marked by hyperinflation and severe currency depreciation.

Mushayavanhu has been promoting what critics describe as "snake oil" monetary policies, asserting that the ZiG is now robust enough to become Zimbabwe's exclusive means of exchange. However, many economists argue that this portrayal is misleading and dangerous, predicting that unleashing the ZiG on the broader economy without adequate controls would send the currency into a rapid death spiral.

Professor Gift Mugano challenged the claims of ZiG's stability, stating, "ZiG's stability was technically bought by the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) by restricting its usage. ZiG cannot be used to pay for fuel, passports, certain taxes, and duties. This so-called stability is fake. If ZiG were truly stable, why is the government reluctant to use it as the mainstream currency for all transactions?"

International currency expert Steve Hanke weighed in on the situation, highlighting Zimbabwe's currency woes. Hanke described the Zimdollar (ZiG) as the third worst-performing currency globally, trailing only the Venezuelan Bolivar and the Lebanese Pound. According to Hanke, the Zimdollar has depreciated by an alarming 33% year-on-year.

"Zimbabwe's money supply (M2) is surging at 122% annually," Hanke noted. "As night follows day, inflation in Zimbabwe is currently a crushing 79% per year. President Mnangagwa is delivering a masterclass in economic mismanagement."

The ZiG's weakness is symptomatic of broader economic challenges Zimbabwe faces, including political instability, runaway inflation, a lack of foreign investment, and overall economic mismanagement. Historically, currencies in such conditions have struggled to maintain value, fueling volatility and eroding purchasing power.

As Zimbabwe contemplates cementing the ZiG as the sole currency, many economists caution that without fundamental reforms to control money supply and restore investor confidence, the move could ignite a fresh cycle of economic hardship for the country.

Source - online
More on: #ZiG, #RBZ, #Currency

Comments


Must Read

Court blocks eviction of indigenous Zimbabwe farmers

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Why Zimbabwe is not in First World

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Harare water crisis worsens

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mayor under fire over 'endless trips'

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Villager loses 12 cattle in traditional court ruling

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Govt should fix public health, not meddle in private medical practice

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zesa spreads prepaid meters to farms

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mtukudzi family set to hold separate events in September

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T says Mudzuri is wayward

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

15 hrs ago | 615 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

15 hrs ago | 461 Views

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

15 hrs ago | 338 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

15 hrs ago | 624 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Madzibaba appeals for prayers amid health struggles

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

17 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 540 Views

Chaos at Harvest House as Mudzuri moves to oust Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 346 Views

University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

17 hrs ago | 133 Views

9 Facebook hacks to earn real money in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

17 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 596 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

17 Jul 2025 at 09:03hrs | 663 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

17 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

17 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 553 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

17 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

17 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 518 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

17 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 1443 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

17 Jul 2025 at 08:57hrs | 271 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

17 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 482 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

17 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1071 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

17 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 204 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

17 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 209 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

17 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 748 Views