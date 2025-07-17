Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court in Pretoria has denied bail to a 55-year-old Zimbabwean national based in Saulsville, who was charged with three counts of raping his landlord's 12-year-old daughter.The horrific rape incidents allegedly happened in March."The NPA's firm opposition to bail underscores its unwavering commitment to combating gender-based violence (GBV) and protecting vulnerable children," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.The name of the alleged rapist has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor victim.Mahanjana explained that the accused man had been a tenant at the girl's family home in Saulsville for 12 years as of March.He allegedly called the 12-year-old girl to his back room in the yard on three separate occasions, raped her, and gave her money ranging from R24 to R50 to buy kotas."On 25 June 2025, in the evening, while the complainant (the young girl) was on the phone in the house, her mother asked her who she was talking to, and when she could not respond, the mother requested to go through her phone. While going through the phone, she saw conversations where the accused (tenant) was asking the complainant when she will be going on her periods," said Mahanjana.The mother confronted the tenant in his back room, where he denied the allegations and requested that they take the child to Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane for examination.While at the hospital during examination, one of the nurses called the police, and the accused was arrested on the scene."During the bail hearing, the accused, through his legal representative, asked to be released on bail, claiming that the state's case was weak and citing his responsibilities to support his wife and six children. He further stated that, as a self-employed individual, detention would hinder his income and ability to afford legal fees," said Mahanjana.However, state prosecutor Katlego Manana opposed bail, arguing the severity of the charges and the high prevalence of such offences in the court's jurisdiction.Manana highlighted the risk of the Zimbabwean man interfering with the investigation, due to his familiarity with the victim and her mother.The prosecution also noted the accused man's lack of immovable property in South Africa, increasing the likelihood of him evading trial.The magistrate said the Zimbabwean man did not produce any proof that he is self-employed and that there is no evidence that shows whether he stays with his family in the country or has left them in Zimbabwe.The magistrate added that in his bail application, the accused man only listed his responsibilities and no substantial circumstances.Moreover, the magistrate said if the accused suffers financially while in custody and cannot afford a legal representative, he can apply for Legal Aid. Therefore, bail was denied.Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng has welcomed the court's decision, commending the vigilance of the victim's mother, whose swift action led to the tenant's arrest.The NPA also saluted the vigilant staff at Kalafong Hospital who facilitated police involvement.Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, advocate Marika Jansen Van Vuuren has also commended prosecutor Manana for the fight against the accused man's bail bid."The denial of bail sends a clear message: the NPA will vigorously oppose release for those accused of heinous GBV crimes, prioritising the safety of victims and communities," she said.The NPA urges families and communities to remain vigilant, report suspected abuse promptly, and support survivors through Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs), which offer medical, psychological, and legal assistance.The NPA has called on South Africans to unite against gender-based violence, fostering safe environments where children's constitutional rights to dignity and safety are upheld, and perpetrators face the full might of the law.The case against the Zimbabwean man was postponed to 23 July for regional court allocation.Last year, IOL reported that a 32-year-old Olievenhoutbosch father was found guilty of the rape and attempted murder of his 11-month-old daughter, as well as defeating the ends of justice in the High Court in Pretoria.At the time, the NPA said the father and the mother of the baby were in a love relationship, and on the evening of April 30, 2023, the couple was at their place of residence when a neighbour came and asked the mother to come and help her cook.The neighbour who asked for help was hosting an overnight ceremony. The child's mother then departed with the neighbour, leaving the baby under the guardianship of her father."The following day, in the early hours of the morning, while the mother was still assisting the neighbour, she saw her partner on the streets. When she asked about the whereabouts of the baby, he told her that he had left the baby sleeping," Mahanjana said at the time.