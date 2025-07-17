Earthquake rattles Chimanimani

News / Local

by Staff reporter

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the local magnitude scale struck Chimanimani District in the early hours of yesterday morning, sending mild tremors through the area but causing no reported damage or injuries.The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the tremor occurred at exactly 3:02 AM local time on July 17, 2025. The quake's epicentre was pinpointed at Latitude -20.067 and Longitude 32.655, squarely within Chimanimani District."An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred in Chimanimani on the 17th of July, 2025, at 0302hrs local time. The earthquake was felt in Chimanimani District," the MSD said.Mr. Maringo, the Provincial Meteorological Officer for Manicaland, confirmed that several residents in the area reported feeling the tremors during the early morning hours.According to the MSD, the quake was considered moderate in scale and falls within the typical seismic activity associated with the East African Rift System, which stretches southward into neighbouring Mozambique."Earthquakes in this region are associated with the East African Rift System. The earthquake was of moderate magnitude and no reports of damage were received," the MSD said.Residents who felt the tremor described it as brief but noticeable, with some saying it caused momentary panic as household items rattled. However, authorities have confirmed that no infrastructure damage or casualties have been recorded.Chimanimani is prone to occasional seismic activity due to its geographical positioning, though earthquakes of this nature are typically not severe.