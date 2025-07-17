Latest News Editor's Choice


Transport Ministry publishes tender awards

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development this week published its first quarter notice of tender awards, outlining contracts awarded for road maintenance, construction works, equipment supply, and security services. The move has been hailed by government officials, including Permanent Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana, as a positive step towards improving transparency and accountability within public procurement.

However, while publishing the list of successful bidders signals a shift towards openness, critics argue that it falls far short of genuine transparency and accountability. Procurement experts and civil society organisations say transparency must be embedded throughout the entire procurement process - from advertising tenders, through evaluation, to awarding contracts - and not limited to post-award announcements.

Zimbabwe's procurement system has long been dogged by allegations of opaque practices, with well-connected individuals and questionable briefcase companies frequently securing lucrative contracts without a proven track record. A close analysis of the ministry's tender notice reveals several red flags that undermine the credibility of the process.

Notably, some contractors appear to have been awarded multiple tenders, raising questions about fair competition. Of particular concern is the repeated reference to tender number MOTIDCAPEX 262 of 2024 across various equipment supply contracts - a pattern that raises suspicions of irregularities or potential duplication of allocations. Even more troubling is the absence of any disclosed evaluation criteria or explanation for how the winning bidders were selected, leaving the public unable to verify whether the tenders were awarded on merit.

"Publishing a list of awards without providing the full evaluation reports or reasons for selection does not constitute true transparency," said a Harare-based procurement analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The public has no insight into how decisions were made or whether they adhered to principles of fairness and value for money."

The situation is further exacerbated by Zimbabwe's chronic issue of substandard service delivery. Contractors awarded infrastructure projects frequently deliver poor quality work with little accountability. Calls are growing for the government to blacklist non-performing firms and enforce strict penalties to deter substandard performance.

Transparency advocates argue that genuine reform must go beyond surface-level disclosures. They are calling for the Ministry of Transport to publish full tender documentation and evaluation reports, conduct thorough due diligence on bidders, actively guard against conflicts of interest, and implement robust monitoring systems to ensure projects are completed to standard.

"Until Zimbabwe adopts comprehensive safeguards, including disqualifying underperforming contractors and enforcing financial penalties for breaches, the public has every right to remain sceptical of these so-called transparency efforts," said the analyst.

While the ministry's move signals a stated commitment to infrastructure investment, critics warn that without deeper institutional reforms, it risks being dismissed as mere window dressing. Transparency, they insist, must not be reduced to a public relations exercise. It is a vital system of checks and balances essential for rooting out corruption and restoring public trust.

The onus is now on the government to prove that tenders are awarded based on merit, not political connections or patronage. Until then, scepticism will remain firmly entrenched.

Source - The Independent

