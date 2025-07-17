Bosso responds to ZACC visit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club has moved to reassure its members, sponsors, and stakeholders following an unannounced visit to its offices by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Thursday, 17 July 2025.In an official statement issued on Friday, the Bulawayo-based giants clarified that the club had not made any report to ZACC, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), or any other investigative authority regarding any internal matters."Highlanders Football Club would like to inform its stakeholders and bona fide members that the Club has not made any report to ZACC, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), or any other investigative body," the club said.The club further affirmed confidence in its own internal systems, stating:"The Club has effective administration processes that can deal with any issues of concern."Highlanders also reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to both local and international football governance standards, highlighting its affiliation to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), and the global football governing body FIFA.The club cited FIFA statutes on independence and governance, particularly Article 14 (Independence of FIFA and its member associations) and Article 19 (Governing bodies and autonomy), underscoring its commitment to safeguarding operations from any external interference."As a member of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), an affiliate of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), under the auspices of FIFA, the club is committed to upholding the rules and regulations of FIFA and ensuring that governance and operations are free from external interference," the statement read.Highlanders concluded by assuring stakeholders, including its sponsors, that all sensitive information remains secure."The Club would like to assure its sponsors and other stakeholders that the information relating to them is safe and has not been contaminated."The brief visit by ZACC has sparked speculation in local football circles, but Highlanders' statement seeks to put any rumours of wrongdoing to rest, positioning the club as fully compliant with governance expectations.