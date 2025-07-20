Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo enforces citywide dog tie-up order to curb stray attacks

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The City of Bulawayo has issued an urgent directive to all dog owners following a spike in dog bite incidents caused by stray and unrestrained animals.

In a public notice released on Sunday, 20 July 2025, and shared via the City of Bulawayo's official Facebook page, authorities announced the enforcement of a citywide "Tie-Up Order" effective from Monday, 21 July to Thursday, 31 July 2025. The operation will be carried out in partnership with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Department of Veterinary Field Services, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

During this period, any stray dogs found roaming the streets will be shot. Residents are urged to take immediate steps to secure their dogs in compliance with the Bulawayo (Dog Licensing and Control) by-laws.
Key Regulations for Dog Owners

According to the notice:
  • No more than two dogs may be kept on a property measuring less than 2000m², and no more than four on properties larger than 2000m².
  • Dogs must not be allowed to roam outside their premises without restraint.
  • Dogs must be kept on properties that are securely fenced, walled, and gated. Hedges are not considered acceptable barriers.
  • All dogs within the Council area must be vaccinated against rabies and licensed.

Residents with insecure premises are required to take corrective measures immediately, while those keeping more dogs than permitted are advised to surrender the excess animals to the SPCA located on Magazine Road, Thorngrove, by 5 May 2025.
Appeal for Responsible Pet Ownership

The City Council is also urging dog owners who can no longer provide proper care to voluntarily surrender their pets to the SPCA to avoid unnecessary suffering or potential penalties.

In closing the notice, Acting Town Clerk M. Tshalebwa reiterated the city's commitment to public safety and urged residents to comply fully with the by-laws to prevent the destruction of animals and protect the general public.

For further inquiries, residents may contact the City of Bulawayo's dog control department or the SPCA directly.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


