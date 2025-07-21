Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare to stop issuing new housing stands

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Thousands of prospective homebuilders in Harare have been dealt a major blow after the city unveiled a bold new urban policy that will halt all new housing stand allocations for the next 20 years. In a dramatic shift, Harare City Council says it will now prioritise mass rental accommodation, including walk-up flats, as it grapples with overwhelming housing demand and rapid population growth.

The move is outlined in the recently released Draft Master Plan 2025 - 2045, which sets out the council's development vision for the next two decades. According to city officials, the aim is to transition from stand-based housing development to rental-driven models, supported by public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Under the plan, the council will no longer allocate residential stands - not to individuals, cooperatives, or self-help housing schemes, which have historically dominated the capital's low-income housing delivery strategies. City planners said the focus going forward will be on partnerships and joint ventures to deliver large-scale rental accommodation.

"No allocations of housing stands will be made during the plan period. The City shall pursue mass production of rental accommodation through partnerships and joint ventures," reads part of the plan.

This policy shift comes as Harare's housing waiting list has swelled to 288,885 applicants. Currently, 43 percent of households in the capital are classified as lodgers, with many living in overcrowded or makeshift conditions.

Speaking during the launch of the public exhibition of the Master Plan, one senior official explained that the city could no longer sustain horizontal expansion and that densification was now the only viable solution to Harare's urbanisation challenges.

The Master Plan also introduces stringent measures targeting underutilised land. According to the document, all undeveloped housing land will be repossessed within a month after the plan is gazetted. Furthermore, existing housing leases will be cancelled immediately, a move that is likely to affect many individuals and cooperatives still struggling to mobilise resources for construction.

"Housing land that remains undeveloped within one month of the gazette shall be repossessed. No lease renewals will be granted," the plan states.

City authorities argue that much of the land allocated in previous years remains idle, fueling urban sprawl, worsening service delivery, and encouraging speculative land holding.

The Draft Master Plan is now open for public scrutiny, and residents and stakeholders have until 16 October 2025 to submit written objections or representations to the Town Clerk or the Director of Urban Planning. The plan includes aerial imagery, detailed statistical reports, zoning maps, and proposals for land use, environmental sustainability, traffic flow, bulk infrastructure, and social services.

According to city officials, this policy is aimed at creating a more compact, accessible, and serviceable Harare fit for future generations.

Public reaction to the plan has been mixed. One visibly upset resident, who said he had been on the housing waiting list since 2012, expressed frustration: "We've waited so long for stands. Now they want us to rent forever?"

Others, however, welcomed the plan, arguing that many cooperatives had failed to develop their land properly. "It's about time. This could bring back order to urban housing," said another resident who attended the public exhibition.

While the Draft Master Plan is still up for debate, the message from Harare City Council is clear: the era of housing stand allocations is over—rentals are the future.

Source - online
More on: #Harare, #Stands, #Housing

Comments


Must Read

Irish Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for political engagements

41 mins ago | 9 Views

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, Leaves behind a monumental musical legacy

47 mins ago | 19 Views

High Court slashes harsh 15-year jail term for cannabis dealer

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's burials surge

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Esidakeni farm dispute spills to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over SADC chairmanship to Madagascar

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe army commander loses court battle

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Fake goods uncovered in Harare tuck shops

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on unregistered schools

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa action undermines parliamentary independence

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

JSC probe Senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police bust cattle rustlers, applaud community vigilance

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

5 hrs ago | 731 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

7 hrs ago | 514 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

11 hrs ago | 822 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe magistrate sues hubby's mistress for adultery

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Private companies drawing water from Kalope Dam condemned

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mutsvangwa slams Tagwirei

11 hrs ago | 395 Views

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimra defends aggressive tax enforcement

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe govt petitioned over rights abuses in Magunje

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Land barons continue to wreak havoc in Harare

12 hrs ago | 96 Views

Money laundering costs Zimbabwe US$6,5bn

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

21 Jul 2025 at 20:13hrs | 927 Views