Zimbabwe govt cracks down on unregistered schools

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Government has issued a stern warning to unregistered schools operating across Zimbabwe, declaring that their days are numbered. This follows mounting concern from legislators over the rapid growth of substandard and illegal learning institutions that continue to exploit desperate parents.Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo told the Senate during a Question and Answer session that Cabinet would soon issue a directive ordering the closure of all unregistered schools."It is important to repeat that it is illegal for any unregistered school to operate. Let us warn parents not to take learners to such schools. When you look for vacancies at any school, find out whether it is registered," said Moyo.He was responding to Senator Chief Chikwaka, who raised alarm over the proliferation of bogus schools and colleges that lack basic infrastructure, operate below standard, and take advantage of parents eager to secure an education for their children.Minister Moyo clarified that while the Government does not intend to act abruptly, a grace period will be granted to allow these institutions time to meet the minimum standards required for legal operation."One day, and very soon, it is going to happen where Government, through Cabinet, will order all illegal schools to close. But we will not close immediately. We will give deadlines, perhaps four months, for such schools to register, regularise, and ensure that their facilities are up to standard, even for health reasons," Moyo said.He also expressed concern over reports that some of the unregistered institutions were deceiving parents by collecting examination fees, only to fail to remit those funds to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)."We realised that such schools are ripping off parents. Sometimes they claim examination fees but that school does not further remit the fees to ZIMSEC," Moyo said.The Ministry's move signals a broader effort to restore quality and accountability in Zimbabwe's education sector.