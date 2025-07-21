Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on unregistered schools

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government has issued a stern warning to unregistered schools operating across Zimbabwe, declaring that their days are numbered. This follows mounting concern from legislators over the rapid growth of substandard and illegal learning institutions that continue to exploit desperate parents.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo told the Senate during a Question and Answer session that Cabinet would soon issue a directive ordering the closure of all unregistered schools.

"It is important to repeat that it is illegal for any unregistered school to operate. Let us warn parents not to take learners to such schools. When you look for vacancies at any school, find out whether it is registered," said Moyo.

He was responding to Senator Chief Chikwaka, who raised alarm over the proliferation of bogus schools and colleges that lack basic infrastructure, operate below standard, and take advantage of parents eager to secure an education for their children.

Minister Moyo clarified that while the Government does not intend to act abruptly, a grace period will be granted to allow these institutions time to meet the minimum standards required for legal operation.

"One day, and very soon, it is going to happen where Government, through Cabinet, will order all illegal schools to close. But we will not close immediately. We will give deadlines, perhaps four months, for such schools to register, regularise, and ensure that their facilities are up to standard, even for health reasons," Moyo said.

He also expressed concern over reports that some of the unregistered institutions were deceiving parents by collecting examination fees, only to fail to remit those funds to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC).

"We realised that such schools are ripping off parents. Sometimes they claim examination fees but that school does not further remit the fees to ZIMSEC," Moyo said.

The Ministry's move signals a broader effort to restore quality and accountability in Zimbabwe's education sector.

Source - NewZiana

Comments


Must Read

Irish Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for political engagements

34 mins ago | 9 Views

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, Leaves behind a monumental musical legacy

40 mins ago | 18 Views

High Court slashes harsh 15-year jail term for cannabis dealer

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo's burials surge

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Esidakeni farm dispute spills to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over SADC chairmanship to Madagascar

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe army commander loses court battle

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Fake goods uncovered in Harare tuck shops

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Harare to stop issuing new housing stands

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa action undermines parliamentary independence

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

JSC probe Senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Police bust cattle rustlers, applaud community vigilance

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

10 hrs ago | 312 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

11 hrs ago | 579 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

11 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe magistrate sues hubby's mistress for adultery

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Private companies drawing water from Kalope Dam condemned

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mutsvangwa slams Tagwirei

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

11 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimra defends aggressive tax enforcement

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe govt petitioned over rights abuses in Magunje

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

Land barons continue to wreak havoc in Harare

12 hrs ago | 95 Views

Money laundering costs Zimbabwe US$6,5bn

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

21 Jul 2025 at 20:13hrs | 925 Views