Fake goods uncovered in Harare tuck shops

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has intensified efforts to root out counterfeit products from the market amid growing concerns over the health risks these goods pose to unsuspecting consumers.

During a routine inspection conducted in downtown Harare on Tuesday, several tuck shops were found stocking fake goods, including large quantities of counterfeit mealie meal packages.

The operation was led by inspectors from the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the Trade Measures Department under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police accompanied the officials following tip-offs from whistle-blowers.

Among the seized goods was a fake version of the popular Pearlenta mealie meal brand. National Foods Limited's Quality Assurance Supervisor, Nyasha Mudita, confirmed that the counterfeit packaging did not match their official trade or logo features.

"This is fake Pearlenta. You can clearly see that the features do not align with our prescribed branding. The next step is to test the contents, but the packaging alone already points to unlawful activity," said Mudita.

Tom Muleya, from the Consumer Protection Commission's Research and Public Affairs Department, urged the public to remain vigilant when purchasing groceries.

"This exercise is ongoing, and we are calling on consumers to carefully inspect the logos and trademarks of the goods they buy. Many of these counterfeit products are being passed off as genuine," Muleya warned.

Tawedzerwa Muwani, Regional Inspector of Trade Measures for Harare Metropolitan, condemned the illicit trade and cautioned retailers and consumers alike.

"What we have seen today highlights illegal dealings that ultimately harm consumers. We urge retailers and shoppers to be alert and ensure they do not end up on the wrong side of the law through association with counterfeit goods," he said.

The confiscated fake products have been handed over to police for further investigations.

Source - ZBC
