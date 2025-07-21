Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo's burials surge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has revealed that a total of 480 burials took place across eight of the city's cemeteries during the month of June, while five bodies were cremated during the same period.

According to the latest council statistics, the burials were carried out at Umvutshwa, Luveve Old, Lady Stanley, Luveve Extension, Athlone, Luveve Number 3, West Park, and Hyde Park cemeteries.

Luveve Extension recorded the highest number of burials with 249, while Lady Stanley recorded just a single burial. Umvutshwa cemetery accounted for 136 burials, Athlone had six, West Park nine, and Hyde Park also recorded a single burial. Luveve Old saw 74 burials, while Luveve Number 3 had four.

Council noted that some of the bodies buried in Bulawayo were brought from outside the city, including South Africa, Umzingwane, Umguza, and Lupane districts, as well as Harare, Gwanda, Matobo, Bubi, Bindura, Mberengwa, Kadoma, and Zvishavane.

In addition to the burials, council records show that five bodies - two female and three male - were cremated in May 2025.

The figures reflect Bulawayo's continued role as a key burial centre for both local and out-of-town residents.

Source - The Chronicle
